Westborough, MA

R. W. Holmes Negotiates 31,026-SF Industrial Lease with Mastodon Moving LLC in Westborough, MA.

By Boston Real Estate Times
bostonrealestatetimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYLAND, MA–R.W. Holmes, one of the largest commercial brokerage firms serving tenants and landlords in Massachusetts for more than 45 years, announced that Mastodon Moving LLC has leased...

communityadvocate.com

Sale of former Regal Cinemas property in Westborough moving forward

WESTBOROUGH – The sale of the former Regal Cinemas is moving forward after the Select Board approved a request for proposals (RFP) on Tuesday. This is the latest step after Westborough was awarded ownership of the property through tax lien foreclosure of the site in January. “[There has been]...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
WSBS

Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WCVB

Polar Park hosts 'A Prom for All Ages'

WORCESTER, Mass. — A nonprofit empowering youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities hosted "A Prom For All Ages at Polar Park" Friday night. The dance brought together 200 people for an evening of food, music and dancing, and featured a red carpet walk and photo shoots. Many...
WORCESTER, MA
nshoremag.com

Magia in Danvers Brings North End Magic to the North Shore

Seafood and pasta can be a match made in heaven. If the shellfish is fresh, if it’s cooked perfectly, if the tomato sauce is light and bright, allowing the flavors of the seafood to come through, it’s one of the best dishes around—especially with New England lobster and clams.
DANVERS, MA
merrimackvalley.org

5 Great Outdoor Dining Spots In Lowell, MA

The sun is shining and the weather is warm. There’s not much better than enjoying a delicious meal and a cold drink outside. In the Merrimack Valley, there are many great restaurants that offer outdoor (or al fresco) dining in the area. Today, let’s spotlight a few of these restaurants.
LOWELL, MA
Kristen Walters

Popular Massachusetts brewery just closed up shop

A unique brewery in Massachusetts just closed its doors for good after failing to find its footing in the beer marketplace. Vgajic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) Much to the dismay of many of its fans and loyal customers, the Spencer Brewery, known for its Trappist ales, recently announced that it planned to close up shop for good.
SPENCER, MA
Barnstable Patriot

Joanne Guertin retiring, closing Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Sandwich after 50 years

Last week, business owner Joanne Guertin posted a modest sign at Robert E. Guertin Jeweler in Merchants Square, Sandwich. After more than 40 years as a partner in the full-service jewelry store, Guertin revealed to customers she is retiring and closing the popular local business. The news included the announcement of a “retirement sale” to run through the summer or until the remainder of the store’s inventory is sold.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

National Grid worker electrocuted at job site in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A National Grid worker was electrocuted early Thursday during an incident at a job site in Medford. The 35-year-old man was working alone in an electrical box at the end of a parking lot on Salem Street near a condominium complex when the incident happened. Medford...
MEDFORD, MA
wbsm.com

Wareham Asphalt Company Charged for Tax Evasion

WAREHAM — A Wareham-based asphalt company is facing new accusations from the state after the firm, its founder and a former accountant were all indicted on tax evasion and obstruction charges for allegedly falsifying financial documents. The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office announced yesterday that Rochester Bituminous Products Inc. and...
WAREHAM, MA
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 3 $100,000 winning tickets sold Wednesday, 2 sold at gas stations

Three $100,000 winning tickets were sold or claimed Wednesday, including two that were sold at Massachusetts gas stations. One of the top prizes was won through a ticket purchased at Sunoco in Somerset. It was for the game “Massachusetts Millionaires’ Club.” Another $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Speedway in Seekonk. It was for the game “$100,000 Diamonds.” The final ticket was for the game “Mass Cash.” It was sold at Forest Hill Convenience in Jamaica Plain.
SOMERSET, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW to reinstall speed humps on several streets by summer

WORCESTER, Mass. - Last summer, the city placed speed humps on 10 streets as part of a pilot program to reduce speeding on residential streets. The city removed in the fall ahead of the winter plowing season. Worcester Department of Public Works commissioner Jay Fink said the plan is to...
WORCESTER, MA
communityadvocate.com

Fire damages apartment in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH – No one was injured, but two people were displaced when a fire broke out in an apartment in Marlborough early Friday morning. The Marlborough Fire Department battled the blaze at the Avana Apartments on Applebriar Lane. The fire was reported at 7:58 a.m., during a shift change...

