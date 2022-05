NOTE: This story's headline has been edited for length -- Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick cancel in-person NRA convention appearance in wake of Uvalde mass shooting. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is backing out of a scheduled in-person appearance at the National Rifle Association’s convention in Houston on Friday and will travel to Uvalde, where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers days earlier in the state’s worst school shooting in history. He will instead give prerecorded remarks to be played at the convention.

