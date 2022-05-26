ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Passed Gun Purchase Background Check Bills Last Year Without Any Support from WI Republicans

All five Wisconsin Republican members of the U.S. House voted against legislation last year to strengthen criminal background checks for gun purchases. The Bipartisan...

POLITICO

House Democrats marched across the Capitol to the opposite chamber as the Senate prepared to take a vote on abortion protections.

The demonstration attracted a significant police presence. Abortion action: Chanting “my body, my decision” in the hallways around the Senate chamber, a group of roughly two dozen House Democrats marched over to the upper chamber ahead of Wednesday’s abortion vote. The protest generated a substantial police response, with officers rushing around the Senate chamber to respond.
International Business Times

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney Blasts Fellow Republicans After 'Great Replacement' Mass Shooting

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney called on fellow Republicans to reject white supremacism, days after a teenage gunman motivated by the right-wing "great replacement" theory allegedly killed 10 people in a racist shooting in western New York state. "The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism," Cheney,...
POLITICO

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Kyrsten Sinema "should be" primaried after her response to the draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion.

"Hold everyone contributing to this disaster accountable, GOP [and] Dem obstructionists included," she wrote. What happened: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) made her strongest comment to date in favor of a primary challenge to centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema after the Arizona Democrat again ruled out changes to the Senate's filibuster rules. That was despite POLITICO's reporting on a draft Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning federal abortion protections.
Daily Mail

AOC calls Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar 'pro-NRA' after he declared victory in his Texas primary against her endorsed candidate Jessica Cisneros - even though it is still too close to call

Texas Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar has declared victory over his progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros, and with all precincts reporting the incumbent appears poised to win by the slimmest of leads, though the race is too close to call. By early Wednesday morning only 177 votes separated Cuellar and Cisneros, 22,694...
The Independent

House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol

Members of Congress should be barred from carrying firearms anywhere in the Capitol or its surrounding office buildings and grounds, the House's top law enforcement official said Wednesday, a view that goes beyond current restrictions and defies Republican orthodoxy on the issue of guns. House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The shooting spree — following a racist attack two weeks ago in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people — has ignited talk in Congress about passing gun...
NBC News

Schumer says no imminent vote on gun safety bills after Texas massacre

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., signaled Wednesday that the chamber will not quickly vote on a pair of House-passed background check bills, giving Democrats and Republicans time to negotiate a possible but improbable bipartisan deal to address a spate of horrific mass shootings that have rocked the nation in recent weeks.
NBC News

Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill that Democrats have tied to guns

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked the chamber from proceeding to a House-passed domestic terrorism bill that advanced earlier this month after what officials described as a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York, left 10 people dead and three wounded. The Democrats' push to take up the bill failed...
