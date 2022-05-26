House Passed Gun Purchase Background Check Bills Last Year Without Any Support from WI Republicans

Members of Congress should be barred from carrying firearms anywhere in the Capitol or its surrounding office buildings and grounds, the House's top law enforcement official said Wednesday, a view that goes beyond current restrictions and defies Republican orthodoxy on the issue of guns. House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion a day after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school. The shooting spree — following a racist attack two weeks ago in Buffalo, New York, that killed 10 people — has ignited talk in Congress about passing gun...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO