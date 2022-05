As the time for candidates to file for reelection drew near, I was faced with a number of choices. Did I want to run for the Maine House, the Maine Senate or for no seat at all? Ultimately, I chose to leave office to attend law school. It was a difficult decision. I deeply enjoyed serving as your representative in Augusta and have a great admiration for the people who choose to make our islands their home.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO