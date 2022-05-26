Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Review

Custom-tailored, hyper-fast, and engineered to the nines? Falcon Northwest doesn't build systems any other way. The Oregon boutique's Tiki small-form-factor gaming desktop offers the performance of a jumbo tower in about one-third the volume and does it pretty much without compromise. Available with AMD or Intel CPUs and gaming-class or professional-workstation graphics, this strictly-high-end affair starts at $3,208 for AMD versions or $3,658 for Intel. Outfitted with AMD's exotic Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor and a 24GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, our review unit rings up at $4,591. That's a ton of money, but immaculate craftsmanship, top-shelf components, and an admirable warranty set the Tiki apart. More upgradable than the Corsair One a200, the little Falcon Northwest is our Editors' Choice winner among elite small-form-factor gaming PCs.
