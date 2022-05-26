Critics of new Florida election laws point to 'this country's history of using law enforcement to threaten and intimidate people from voting'

Where I come from, guns are just a way of life. My dad was a former military police officer, and he went hunting every chance he got. I remember shooting at cans on a fence and walking the land he hunted on. We had firearms in the house. I never thought much of it — I grew up steeped in that culture. Years later, my dad took my family, including my teenage children, to a gun range for an afternoon of target shooting. It’s still one of my favorite memories.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO