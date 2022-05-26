ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Lake, St. Louis by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-26 09:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lake; St. Louis FLOOD WARNING FOR PROLONGED FLOODING IN THE RAINY RIVER BASIN * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Southern Lake, Southern Cook and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fog close to Lake Superior may come in waves and visibilities may lift occasionally to a mile or above.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Central Plaquemines, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Northern St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southwestern St. Tammany; St. Charles; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is forecasting an Ozone Advisory Day for Orleans, Jefferson, St John the Baptist, St Charles, St Bernard, St Tammany, and Plaquemines Parishes, in effect until midnight CDT tonight. The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the Orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly, and people with respiratory diseases such as asthma should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion. Please take whatever voluntary steps you can to reduce emissions that contribute to ozone formation. Drive less and make sure your automobile is in good working condition. Make sure your gas cap is tight. Wait until after 6 PM to refuel your vehicle and use gas powered lawn equipment. More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available at the D E Q website www.deq.louisiana.gov/enviroflash or by calling 8 6 6 8 9 6 5 3 3 7.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charles, St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for southern Maryland...and central Virginia. Target Area: Charles; St. Marys The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for St. Marys County in southern Maryland Central Charles County in southern Maryland * Until 100 PM EDT. * At 1210 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Nanjemoy Creek to Popes Creek to Colonial Beach to near Leedstown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Popes Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Port Tobacco River, Wicomico River, White Point Beach, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Wicomico, Hughesville, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Cobb Island, Bryantown, Benedict and Rock Point. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 04:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-29 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures today in the mid 70s to around 80 may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and in the upper 50s in the region`s smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could lose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
CLINTON COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy