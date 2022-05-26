ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bystander injured after argument ends in gunfire

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman who was caught in the middle of a fight was inadvertently hit by gunfire.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near Hefner and Western Ave.

Man shot outside NW Oklahoma City liquor store, witness who saw shooting jumped in to help

Investigators say two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and fired three rounds. One of those bullets grazed a woman nearby.

She was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities ultimately arrested 57-year-old Lindell Barkus on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony,

Lindell Barkus Oklahoma County Detention Center
