Bystander injured after argument ends in gunfire
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman who was caught in the middle of a fight was inadvertently hit by gunfire.
Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting at a convenience store near Hefner and Western Ave.
Investigators say two men were arguing when one of them pulled out a gun and fired three rounds. One of those bullets grazed a woman nearby.
She was treated and released at the scene.
Authorities ultimately arrested 57-year-old Lindell Barkus on two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, carrying or possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony,
