Shelby & Shirley – Together We Are

The Muscatine Humane Society took to Facebook Friday morning, May 27, to announce that they are in need of six strong volunteers to help with the unloading of their long-awaited pet kennels and pallets of materials which will be arriving to the shelter on Tuesday, May 31st at 9 a.m.
KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick has more on research showing a drop in college enrollment, and what some seniors have planned next. The Department of Natural Resources says just because the sun is out, doesn't mean the water is warm. Downtown Farmer's Market returns in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 5 hours ago. People...
Monday marks Memorial Day – with services planned across the KMCH listening area. Manchester Legion Commander Warren Coates says their services will be held at Manchester’s Oakland Cemetery starting at 11 am. If you can’t make it to the Memorial Day service in Manchester, you can listen to...
HESPER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be careful while grilling outside this Memorial Day Weekend after a black bear was seen roaming in far northeast Iowa this week. The sheriff’s office shared a video by a Hesper, Iowa resident that shows the...
(Dubuque, IA) — Leaders in Dubuque are asking residents should be “bear aware” amid reports of a black bear roaming northeast Dubuque since early May. The city released information that it is working with the Iowa D-N-R, the Dubuque County Conservation Board, and the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department to monitor the bear’s movement. The bear has reportedly focused on eating birdseed, pet food and garbage. The city asks everyone to remove the easy meals for the bear by putting away birdseed, barbeque drip pans, and putting food and garbage in places bears can’t access them. A D-N-R wildlife biologist says once the food is gone, the bear will move on to natural food sources out of town.
After announcing that Noelridge Aquatic Center in Northeast Cedar Rapids would be the first pool opening this season, Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation has announced a change. Via a press release, they cite a "mechanical issue" at Noelridge, therefore they will shift their plans and open Cherry Hill Aquatic Center this weekend instead. Lap swims at Cherry Hill will be held from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. each day and open swims from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 1 to 5 p.m.. on Monday.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Dubuque and other eastern Iowa towns are warning residents to be bear aware this Memorial Day weekend. A black bear has been seen roaming through northeast Dubuque since the beginning of the month. The bear has reportedly focused on eating seeds, pet food and garbage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — After resorting to a drive-through market in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shortened season last year, the 2022 Downtown Farmers Market kicked off May 28 with crowds of customers and picture-perfect weather. Organizers estimated 15,000 people would attend the opening day of...
Volunteers will be picking up trash during a watershed cleanup across Dubuque County this Saturday. It’s part of an ongoing effort from Dubuque County Conservation to create a healthier and safer Dubuque County Watershed. They’ll focus the volunteer watershed cleanup on public land along the branches of Dubuque County...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one that happened at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday. In a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids police asked for deeds rather than “mere words.”. “These unfathomable events generally occur after...
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Patches of green can be found throughout the Quad Cities, but they’re not always full of native plants appropriate for our prairie ecosystem. Plants that should flourish are often pushed out by those that we’ve introduced that are considered invasive. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois...
You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
Enough is enough, according to a LOT of people in Cedar Rapids. From car washes to banks, to endless construction leading to inconvenient road closures, to bars, convenience stores, and car dealers, we asked you what Cedar Rapids does NOT need more of, and you had your thoughts. Kevin Boge:...
Cedar Rapids Police Department is asking for help in locating Brayden Faas. Brayden is 15 years old, 5'4" in height and weighs 111 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black Hawkeye sweatshirt with "Iowa" writing in yellow along with gray sweatpants and tan boots. He has cuts on both arms due to self harm.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — In the five years since opening her dream restaurant at the edge of downtown Cedar Rapids, Jess Johnson has endured the pandemic, Iowa’s hurricane-strength derecho and almost a year of road closures that continue to nearly envelop her business. Even as her restaurant, Runt’s...
Now here is something that would ruin your entire day. It might even ruin the rest of your week. If a bear entered your house, do you have a clue what you would do? I've never even thought about it. I might have to start. You probably have a plan...
Peter Thorne, professor of occupational and environmental health in the College of Public Health, and Lea VanderVelde, professor of law and the Josephine R. Witte Chair, have been named recipients of the 2022 University of Iowa Distinguished Chair. The award is one of the highest bestowed on Iowa faculty. It...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Senator Chuck Grassley stopped at the Cedar Rapids Country Club on Friday to speak with the Linn Eagles Club about a range of topics including inflation, border control, and how to get the vote out ahead of the primary election. Grassley also spoke with reporters...
The spouse of a Knox County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty will continue to receive his salary. Nicholas Weist, 34, of Viola, was killed April 29 near Alpha in rural Henry County. The deputy was setting spike strips in the road to stop a car chase...
