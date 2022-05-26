Oklahoma couple from Uvalde speaks about community near to hearts

Texas School Shooting Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Desperation turned to heart-wrenching sorrow for families of grade schoolers killed after an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in their Texas classroom and began shooting, killing at least 19 fourth-graders and their two teachers. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong)

EDMOND, Okla. — An Oklahoma couple from Uvalde spoke about the community that is near to their hearts.

They spoke about how they are processing from miles away.

“Not in our wildest dreams, we were shocked that something like this could happen in Uvalde. Uvalde’s a very small, rural, nice town – good people – great people there,” said Bruce and Kim Dawson.

The shooting that claimed the lives of at least 19 children and two adults occurred in a city the Dawsons used to call home. Bruce Dawson said he grew up there, attending elementary school and high school.

Their two children also went to elementary school there.

“We put our kids back into the school system there and they both went to Robb [Elementary School] while they were in elementary school,” Bruce Dawson said.

The Edmond couple said no words can communicate their thoughts.

“I run out of words to even say about this. It’s just a tragedy. It’s just something that’s not fathomable,” Bruce Dawson said.

Kim Dawson spoke about loved ones and friends who are still there.

“You just think, ‘Well, my mom and dad were driving through town when this happened, my brother was at the John Deere when this happened and we have many friends that are still there,’” Kim Dawson said.

They said the small town is one of unity.

“Everyone knows everyone there,” Bruce Dawson said.

From miles away, they said they feel the pain of their community.

“The whole community is just the type that’s going to rally up,” Kim Dawson said.

