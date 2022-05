MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced this year's three days of license-free fishing. Anglers can fish without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 4, Saturday June 11, and July 4. On these days any one can catch finfish in any tidal or non-tidal water in the state, as long as it is for recreational purposes. Anglers must also follow the size and catch limits set by DNR.

