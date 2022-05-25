ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zimmerman, MN

Perry W. Peterson, 65, Zimmerman

By WJON Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerry W. Peterson, age 65 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022, at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00-1:30 PM...

Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, Sauk Rapids

A Celebration of Life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Sharon Ann Dilly, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Monday, May 23, 2022. Friends and relatives may visit one hour before the services at the church in St. Cloud on Friday.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Albert “Al” Blaise Maslowski, 90, St. Wendel

Albert Blaise Maslowski, age 90, St. Wendel, MN, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his beloved country home surrounded by loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church, St. Wendel, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday June 1, 2022 from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at St. Columbkille Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Eloise E. Phillips, 104, Sauk Rapids

At the request of Eloise, services will be private at a later date. Eloise Phillips was born October 2, 1917, to David & Alice (Johnson) Larson. She lived in Dassel, attending grade school and high school there. After high school, she attended St. Cloud Teachers College. She taught school in the elementary grades in Kimball, South Haven, Clearwater, Marshall, and Paynesville before retiring in 1975. On June 16, 1939, she married Allen “Hoot” Phillips. They had three daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Leese, Mary Kay, and Nancy (David) Triebel. Hoot passed away on July 17, 1982. She married Rodney Van Sickle on September 30, 1995. He preceded her in death. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren. Eloise was preceded in death by her two husbands; and daughter, Nancy Triebel.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN

