Perry W. Peterson, 65, Zimmerman

At the request of Eloise, services will be private at a later date. Eloise Phillips was born October 2, 1917, to David & Alice (Johnson) Larson. She lived in Dassel, attending grade school and high school there. After high school, she attended St. Cloud Teachers College. She taught school in the elementary grades in Kimball, South Haven, Clearwater, Marshall, and Paynesville before retiring in 1975. On June 16, 1939, she married Allen “Hoot” Phillips. They had three daughters, Sharon (Jerry) Leese, Mary Kay, and Nancy (David) Triebel. Hoot passed away on July 17, 1982. She married Rodney Van Sickle on September 30, 1995. He preceded her in death. Also, surviving are seven grandchildren. Eloise was preceded in death by her two husbands; and daughter, Nancy Triebel.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO