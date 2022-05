Akron Children’s Hospital will hold its Clubfoot Walk from 9 a.m. to noon June 11 at Copley Community Park at 3232 Copley Road in Akron. The walk is meant to bring awareness and unity among those with clubfoot or individuals close to others with clubfoot. It was started in hopes of bringing people together and to get more information out there to help those with clubfoot and those who help take care of those with the condition.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO