Bellaire, TX

Golden Girl Scouts

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent high school graduates Abby Konicki, Molly Vestal, Alexis Bartley, Mary-Ellen Abshire, Alex Konicki, and Abby Vollrath (from left) earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. Bellaire’s Troop 21521 began in 2010 with 12 girls. Today, these six girls are still together and have earned the highest award in Girl Scouting. They...

Summer activities for kids

Buzz Baby is a column about life with babies. Writer Annie McQueen is a mother of four children 7 and under. Houston summer days are here and if you have small children, it can be a challenge to come up with ideas on how to spend the longer (and hotter) days.
HOUSTON, TX
Maverick, age 2.5

Hi there, I’m Maverick! I enjoy long walks under big shady trees and exploring new places in and around Houston. I’ve been known to run a lap or two around Memorial Park or down the Buffalo Bayou, and love frequenting dog-friendly shops and restaurants – I’m always looking for new places to stop in. I have a soft spot for Starbucks, since they give me Pup Cups. It’s a good day in the neighborhood when I have the chance to greet my neighbors and canine companions. I really love meeting kiddos, who are usually up to play a little ball with me. When I’m not visiting neighbors, I visit nursing homes and rehab centers. Whether I’m offering a lick or a shoulder to lean on, I try to be a gentle giant and do what I can to brighten peoples’ days. I’d love to meet you out and about the neighborhood (or dog park) one day! Got a cute critter? Email a picture of your pet with approximately 150 words to [email protected] or mail it to The Buzz Magazines, 5001 Bissonnet, Suite 100, Bellaire, Texas 77401.
HOUSTON, TX
For love of reading

West University resident Meredith Dickson (pictured, center), a Knowledge is Power Program (KIPP) teacher and member of Teach for America Houston, collected books to help instill a love of reading in young students. Along with first-year Teach for America Houston corps members Case Garza (pictured, left) and Caroline Norwood (pictured, right), Meredith worked to help a fellow teacher’s goal of providing high-quality children’s books for students who are non-native speakers and immigrants or newcomers to the United States. Meredith reached out to her Aggie alumni network and her sorority, Pi Beta Phi, and collected 1,500 books. Six hundred of the books were donated to the fellow teacher’s classroom, and Meredith plans to host a book drive for other Teach for America Houston teachers to distribute the rest.
HOUSTON, TX
Hear our voices

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. A pre-event champagne and bourbon tasting kicked off the evening for the Avondale House Hear Our Voices, Embracing Autism evening. Leslie and Tom Mogil, honorees Amy Pierce and Dr. Peter Hotez, and Anne and Greg Hill were among the 250 guests at River Oaks Country Club who enjoyed a night with beautiful spring weather, organized by event chairs Ashley and Christian Nelly. Generous supporters contributed $185,000 to Avondale House to help people living with moderate to severe autism. Medical honoree Dr. Peter Hotez, dean for the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, and community advocate honoree Amy Pierce were recognized, and then guests enjoyed entertainment from Nashville singer-songwriters Phillip White, Brice Long, and Marla Cannon-Goodman.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Bellaire, TX
Parks Guide

For the past two years I’ve lived in a studio apartment in downtown Manhattan. It’s cozy. And by cozy, I mean small. When I work at my desk, I can hear everything – angry drivers honking on the streets down below, millennials laughing as they throw a beer back at the bar across the street, a dog yapping on the other side of my wall. As much as I love the energy and excitement of the city that never sleeps, this experience has taught me to appreciate Houston’s miles and miles of sprawl, and in particular, the city’s parks. (No disrespect to Central Park.)
HOUSTON, TX
Boxing for Bangladesh

Thomas Edwards (pictured, right) a student at the University of Notre Dame and 2018 graduate of Strake Jesuit, won the championship at Bengal Bouts, a charity boxing tournament hosted by the Notre Dame Men’s Boxing Club. The tournament benefits Holy Cross missions in Bangladesh and raised almost $300,000 this year. Edwards is the team’s senior captain and defending champion of the tournament. After seven months of training, conditioning, sparring, and workouts, Edwards competed in the 2022 tournament where he advanced from the semifinals with a technical knockout (TKO) win in the first 20 seconds of the match. He then advanced to the finals to become a two-time champion.
HOUSTON, TX
Take it to the mat

Condit Elementary School second grader Nina Shelger (pictured) won the Texas state wrestling championship in both the girls G1 and boys D1 heavyweight divisions. She competed in four matches and won each of them by pin in the first period. The weekend competition was held at the Reed Arena in College Station and included more than 1,000 wrestlers from all around Texas. Nina began competing when she was 5 years old. She is trained by her dad, Reed Shelger, and also works with strength-and-conditioning coach Brelynn McNary at Paradigm Wrestling Club.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
A night under the southern oaks

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. More than 500 tree-loving Houstonians celebrated at the Trees for Houston Root Ball, A Night Under the Southern Oaks. Guests celebrated Trees for Houston’s recent accomplishments, including doubling its annual tree planting and distributions to 50,000 trees. Southern chic was the dress for the night, and guests enjoyed fried chicken, fresh redfish, mac and cheese, and biscuits. A signature cocktail, the Treeline, was created by event chair Chris Watt, featuring Sazerac rye. Whiskey enthusiasts participated in the whiskey pull that included rare and high-end labels like Eagles Rare bourbon and Garrison Brothers. After dinner, guests enjoyed jazz tunes from Infinite Groove Band.
HOUSTON, TX
Community immunity

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. The Immunization Partnership’s 13th annual Community Immunity Spring Luncheon was a success. Rosie Valadez-McStay, Susan Feigin, Dr. Julie Boom, Dr. Melanie Mouzoon and Dr. John Dugan were among the more than 225 Houstonians who attended the luncheon at the Junior League of Houston to support the statewide organization. Keynote speaker Brendan Borrell, Ph.D. shared his light-hearted observations of researchers working to develop and deploy a Covid-19 vaccine, the political and social influences affecting vaccine development and manufacturing, and Covid-19 vaccine acceptance along the way. Terri Burke, executive director of The Immunization Partnership (TIP), also addressed the crowd with an update on the pandemic’s effect on Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Out-of-the-park champs

Rylan Lim and Reed Fowler (pictured, from left) were the top winners in the annual Bellaire Little League (BLL) home run derby. Rylan finished in first place with eight home runs and Reed was the runner up with six home runs in the final round. This highly anticipated competition is an annual tradition for BLL’s spring season. The 12-year-olds, who are the oldest players in their last year in BLL, have the opportunity to take their best shots at hitting balls over the fence. These boys have known each other and played together throughout their time in BLL and cheered each other on during the fun event. About 20 boys participated in the contest and 7 of them hit at least one home run. In addition to the big winners, Rylan and Reed, the other home-run hitters are Nate Promubol, Gabe Zadok, Leeland El-Hakam, Andrew Sederis, and Colin Steinberg.
BELLAIRE, TX
For the Love of Books

Regina Shadle Nolan has fond memories of driving all over Huntsville with her dad every Saturday morning to scout books for sale. Regina’s father, Bob Shadle, had been an associate professor of history at Sam Houston State University for almost 50 years. Before retiring in 2011, he taught a variety of history classes from U.S. history to his passion, the British Empire. He was an author and an editor, and he was a voracious reader.
HOUSTON, TX
Rumor Has It - June 2022

Honoring Jesse Ochoa. In 1981, Mike Green started first grade the same day Jesse Ochoa started his job at Frostwood Elementary as a crossing guard and custodian. Jesse whistled, did high fives, and could flip his eyelids backwards and instantly became every student’s friend. PTA president Becky Fenn and team, including Catherine Khudairi and Andrea Bishop, put the Ochoa Occasion on to commemorate Jesse’s retirement this spring. Luke Canfield (9) and Louis Raymond (8) presented Jesse with framed photos. Mike’s children also experienced the joyful Jesse when they attended Frostwood. Jesse touched the lives of approximately 24,000 children in 7400 school days. Natalie Fenn and Ella Ross handed out about 300 cookies to fans including Paulette Levine, Robin Gentle, Elizabeth Canfield, Stephanie Green, Tommy and Patty Simpson, Mary Hughes, Mary Beth Cody, Betty Babendure, and Mary Reed. Toni Meason displayed vintage scrapbooks. Terry Cohen said that Jesse was each child’s first friend there. She recalled that Jesse could balance the cafeteria tables on his head.
HOUSTON, TX
The Meals' Meals

If someone had told me a month ago that I would conduct a research project with the potential to actually help solve the global dilemmas of world hunger and climate change before even graduating high school, I never would have believed them. I would have been even less likely to believe that I would find the existence of this potential solution in the form of the Tenebrio molitor, or, as it is more commonly known, the mealworm. And yet, whenever I am asked about the project that won me the grand prize in my school’s science fair, I find myself explaining how I managed to do just that.
BELLAIRE, TX
Broadway takes Memorial

In preparation for the inaugural Covenant House Texas Night of Broadway Stars event at the Wortham Theater, Truluck’s owner Patti Turner (pictured, center) hosted some of Broadway’s best in her home. Both the preview night and the big event will benefit Covenant House’s efforts to support youth facing homelessness in the Houston community. The preview night featured award-winning composer and lyricist Neil Berg, Rita Harvey (pictured, right) of Phantom of the Opera and Fiddler on the Roof, and Richard Todd Adams (pictured, left) of Les Miserables.
HOUSTON, TX
Preserving Texas history

Click the Buzz Me button to receive email notifications when this writer publishes a new article or a new article in this column is published. Friends of The Bryan Museum celebrated at the annual gala, A Night in Mexico. Jim and Kate Lykes, Rick Smith, Rusty Hardin, Anastasia Gaido, Mary Kay Gaido were among the guests who gathered to celebrate museum’s efforts to promote the history and heritage of Texas and the American West. The gala weekend kicked off with an evening with rock legend Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top. Guests previewed a special exhibit of his life and work, titled The Billy Gibbons Texas History Experience and met the star himself. The second night of the gala weekend saw 375 guests and event emcee Shara Fryer, KTRH-AM anchor. Fryer presented Trini Mendenhall with the Museum’s Buck n’ Ball award, which recognizes distinguished individuals with roots in the American West who have demonstrated extraordinary resolve and history-changing achievement in their careers.
TEXAS STATE
SportzBuzz - June 2022

It was a magnificent season for the Episcopal Knights softball team, which became one of only an elite group of teams to win five consecutive SPC championships. In addition, the Knights also won their 20th SPC championship in softball. “Our motto all year was ‘5-20,’ which signified the goal of...
HOUSTON, TX

