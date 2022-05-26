Golden Girl Scouts

Honoring Jesse Ochoa. In 1981, Mike Green started first grade the same day Jesse Ochoa started his job at Frostwood Elementary as a crossing guard and custodian. Jesse whistled, did high fives, and could flip his eyelids backwards and instantly became every student’s friend. PTA president Becky Fenn and team, including Catherine Khudairi and Andrea Bishop, put the Ochoa Occasion on to commemorate Jesse’s retirement this spring. Luke Canfield (9) and Louis Raymond (8) presented Jesse with framed photos. Mike’s children also experienced the joyful Jesse when they attended Frostwood. Jesse touched the lives of approximately 24,000 children in 7400 school days. Natalie Fenn and Ella Ross handed out about 300 cookies to fans including Paulette Levine, Robin Gentle, Elizabeth Canfield, Stephanie Green, Tommy and Patty Simpson, Mary Hughes, Mary Beth Cody, Betty Babendure, and Mary Reed. Toni Meason displayed vintage scrapbooks. Terry Cohen said that Jesse was each child’s first friend there. She recalled that Jesse could balance the cafeteria tables on his head.
