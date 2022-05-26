ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SciSparc Announces Ethics Committee Approval to Conduct a Phase IIb Trial In Tourette Syndrome

By SciSparc
Ethics Committee approval received from the two sites that will conduct the SCI-110 trial in Germany and Israel. TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC ("Company" or "SciSparc"), a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system,...

