Ryan Day Wants Buckeyes to Maintain “Prove Yourself” Mentality Despite Mounting Expectations For 2022 Season

The Oregon Ducks should feel good about where they stand when it comes to the recruitment of 5-star defensive end Jayden Wayne, a 6-foot-5 monster from Tacoma, Washington.
Wayne has visited Eugene a number of times over the past year or so, and he is currently predicted to land with the Ducks according to On3 Recruiting.
So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when Wayne included Oregon in his top-6 released on Friday morning, alongside five other blue-blood schools like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, LSU, and Michigan State.
Wayne, who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 3 EDGE in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player overall, has one of his five official visits scheduled to Eugene on June 24th, where there will be some of the best recruits in the nation at his side. We will see how his recruitment goes after that visit, but Duck fans should feel pretty confident about this one.
Film
Jayden Wayne’s Recruiting Profile
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
95
WA
DE
Rivals
5
6.1
WA
DE
ESPN
4
85
WA
DE
On3 Recruiting
4
93
WA
DE
247 Composite
5
0.9860
WA
DE
Vitals
Hometown
Tacoma, Washington
Projected Position
EDGE
Height
6-foot-5
Weight
245 pounds
Class
2023
Recruitment
Received Oregon Offer on July 27, 2019
Has Official Visit to Oregon scheduled for June 24, 2022
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Miami Hurricanes
Alabama Crimson Tide
Georgia Bulldogs
Michigan State Spartans
LSU Tigers
