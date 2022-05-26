Hotter and calmer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cool this morning, ahead of a hotter day. A warming trend begins today, with temperatures climbing around 5-15 degrees from yesterday’s highs. Friday will be another 5-10 degrees hotter, and near record warm temperatures are in store for the the weekend.

The wind is dying down today, and we will see west winds at 5-15 mph, and up to 20 mph in the mountains. The wind will pick up Friday, becoming windy again for the weekend. Fire danger increases for the weekend as well.

