ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Hotter and calmer

By Erica Meyer
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVpk6_0fr21V9J00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Temperatures are cool this morning, ahead of a hotter day. A warming trend begins today, with temperatures climbing around 5-15 degrees from yesterday’s highs. Friday will be another 5-10 degrees hotter, and near record warm temperatures are in store for the the weekend.

Forecast Continues Below

The wind is dying down today, and we will see west winds at 5-15 mph, and up to 20 mph in the mountains. The wind will pick up Friday, becoming windy again for the weekend. Fire danger increases for the weekend as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Very hot and windy Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! Temperatures are trending around 10° above average this morning under mainly sunny skies. It will be one of the hottest days of the year with some record-breaking heat likely across eastern New Mexico. Roswell could break its record high with 106°!...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Warming temps with calmer winds

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Enjoy today because it will certainly be the weather winner of the week! We’ll have much calmer wind speeds as high pressure moves near us. This will allow a nicer day all around especially for the fire crews battling large fires in the state. It’ll also be quite dry with temperatures a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmakers assess damaged areas of Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers toured areas damaged and destroyed by the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire Friday, including the Gallinas Watershed which many people in the area rely on. Members of the Legislative Finance Committee Subcommittee on Emergency Response toured the area to figure out what needs to be done to protect the Gallinas Watershed before […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico May 27 – June 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from May 27 – June 2 around New Mexico. May 27 – Friday Night Market – Stop by the Fusion Theater at 5 p.m. for live music acts such as Latin Music all-stars Nosotros, all local artisan vendors, food, and drinks from Tractor Brewing Company, at the indoor/outdoor campus. This event is community-powered, free, family and pet friendly.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Los Lunas, NM
KRQE News 13

Officials: Calf Canyon Fire caused by pile burn

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Calf Canyon Fire was caused by a “pile burn holdover from January that remained dormant under the surface through three winter snow events before reemerging in April,” the Santa Fe National Forest said on Friday. The Calf Canyon Fire started on April 19. On Saturday, April 23, 2022, officials announced that the blaze had merged with the Hermits Peak Fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Former NMSU coach pleads guilty to criminal trespass in Kentucky

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former New Mexico State University football coach Hal Mumme has pled guilty to criminal trespassing and resisting arrest in Kentucky. Mumme was arrested early Friday morning after police say he was asked to leave a downtown Lexington hotel but refused. They say he also got physical with officers during his arrest. Mumme […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Wildland officials ramping up fire safety messages

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After weeks of nonstop wildfires in New Mexico, federal wildland managers are ramping up their fire safety message to the public. Representatives from the United States Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and local agencies are spreading pamphlets and posters to educate people about safe fire practices. In addition to common advice […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apd Metro 15#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

New Mexico earns more than $2.4 million from cannabis tax

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first month of recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico has earned the state more than $2.4 million in cannabis excise taxes. That’s from more than 100 retailers, according to the state’s Taxation and Revenue Department (TRD). Legal recreational cannabis retail sales began on April 1, 2022. On opening day alone, retailers […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Proposed legislation would prevent VA clinic closures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Senator Martin Heinrich is sponsoring a bill that would eliminate the commission recommending the closure of VA clinics. The legislation, introduced by Senator Heinrich, would eliminate the VA Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission. The commission recommended the closure of clinics in Gallup, Las Vegas, Española, and Raton. They are also considering moving […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Florida condo collapse settlement reached, tops $1 billion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for the families who lost relatives in last year’s collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people reached a $1.02 billion settlement Friday, providing a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years. The agreement to end...
FLORIDA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy