New officers help police department care for Plant City. The Plant City Police Department’s mission to protect and serve the community has always been top priority. In continuing its efforts, the department is always looking for new recruits to join their family and help push its agenda forward. To increase its candidate pool, the department has now started offering an incentive by sponsoring applicants who are willing to train at the police academy.

PLANT CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO