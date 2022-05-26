556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC

The St. Croix River, also known as the Schoodic River, flows through the homeland of the Passamaquoddy people between Maine and the province of New Brunswick. It once teemed with millions of migratory fish. Then came a series of dams that blocked the fish from their spawning grounds, and years of conflict over river management. But now the state of Maine, the Passamaquoddy tribes and government agencies that manage the river have formalized an agreement to protect the river and the fish.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO