556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC says 166 people are in the hospital with coronavirus that’s down two from Friday. 16 people are in critical care, that’s also down one. Four people remain on ventilators. The Maine CDC is also reporting 480 new cases of the virus...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have once again dropped on Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 177 people are in the hospital with the virus. That’s down seven from Tuesday. Nineteen people are in critical care. Five people remain on ventilators. That’s up three in the...
Families experiencing homelessness are facing displacement from hotels in three Maine counties after the state changed its rental relief program this week. MaineHousing put a cap on reimbursement rates for hotel rooms and reduced the length of time someone can receive benefits from 18 months to 12 in an effort stretch funding.
WOODSTOCK, NB — As the U.S. flies in baby formula from Europe amid a crippling shortage, parents across Maine still struggle to find formula for their infants. The shortage might have some Maine parents looking to their northern neighbor and wondering if they can drive over the border, buy it there, and bring baby formula back from Canada.
Schooners have been the lifeblood of coastal Maine for more than a century — and sailing aboard one of these wooden boats is the best way to experience the beauty of these seaside communities. The whistling chirp of the wharf's resident osprey greeted me as I walked down the...
The St. Croix River, also known as the Schoodic River, flows through the homeland of the Passamaquoddy people between Maine and the province of New Brunswick. It once teemed with millions of migratory fish. Then came a series of dams that blocked the fish from their spawning grounds, and years of conflict over river management. But now the state of Maine, the Passamaquoddy tribes and government agencies that manage the river have formalized an agreement to protect the river and the fish.
PORTLAND, Maine — Following the Uvalde school shooting on Monday, Sen. Susan Collins has called upon Congress to consider enacting a national 'yellow flag' law like the one Maine has been utilizing since 2020. But how effective is the weapons restriction statute in Maine?. "There's not a lot of...
When people "from away" think about Maine, two things come to mind. Maine's coast and lobster. It's pretty rare that they think about the more rural areas anywhere away from the coast. It's a different part of Maine that isn't frequented as often and can feel like it's stuck in time in some areas.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two school systems in the region took precautions today after reports of threats. SAD 41 schools in Milo, Brownville and Lagrange closed for the day. The superintendent tells us a student was overheard by a teacher yesterday making a comment about another student and a possible threat to the school today.
OAKLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people may have been exposed to hepatitis A in two different locations in recent weeks. Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through contaminated food or water.
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are looking for an injured bald eagle last seen in Belfast. According to a couple of Facebook posts from concerned citizens, the eagle was spotted near the Kaler and Oak Hill Roads Friday morning. Both the warden service and Avian Haven, a rehabilitation...
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Saints Catholic School in Bangor made a trip to the Kenduskeag River today to make a splash in the community. A group of seventh graders released nearly two hundred alevins, an immature life stage of salmon, into the water. The event was a culmination of...
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has taken the next step toward finalizing a revamped system for the hunting of antlerless deer. At a recent meeting of the DIF&W Advisory Council, the agency recommended that 96,340 antlerless deer permits be issued for the 2022 season. That’s 37 percent fewer than the record 153,910 so-called any-deer permits offered in 2021.
CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) - Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out. According to one resident, heavy rains caused a beaver dam upstream to let go, causing massive flooding along a stream which crosses Route 1 and sits between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd.
Visiting an oral surgeon is not something many look forward to, but patients of Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery often come away pleasantly surprised at how pain-free and comfortable procedures are compared to just a decade ago. According to Dr. Timothy Mitchell and Dr. Rick Crawford, Southern Maine Oral...
STATEWIDE (WGME) --A state law that can be used to temporarily confiscate weapons from a person deemed a danger to themselves or others has been put into the national spotlight amid new calls for gun control measures. Maine's so called "yellow flag" law went into effect in 2020 and is...
(BDN) -- Maine residents kept their homes at unsafe temperatures more than those in any other U.S. state over the past year, according to a census survey. Around 8.3 percent of Maine households responded to a recent survey by saying they had kept homes at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy almost every month over the past year. That represents close to 100,000 people. Only Delaware and Idaho had similar rates.
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year. The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top...
