Maine State

556 new cases of COVID according to Maine CDC

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Maine (WABI) - Two more Mainers died with coronavirus, according to the...

www.wabi.tv

wabi.tv

Maine COVID-19 hospitalization down on Wednesday, 1 death reported

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have once again dropped on Wednesday. The Maine CDC says 177 people are in the hospital with the virus. That's down seven from Tuesday. Nineteen people are in critical care. Five people remain on ventilators. That's up three in the...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Can Maine parents bring baby formula back from Canada?

WOODSTOCK, NB — As the U.S. flies in baby formula from Europe amid a crippling shortage, parents across Maine still struggle to find formula for their infants. The shortage might have some Maine parents looking to their northern neighbor and wondering if they can drive over the border, buy it there, and bring baby formula back from Canada.
MAINE STATE
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Health
Local
Maine Government
Local
Maine Coronavirus
mainepublic.org

Passamaquoddy tribes, state sign an agreement to protect the Schoodic River and restore fish runs

The St. Croix River, also known as the Schoodic River, flows through the homeland of the Passamaquoddy people between Maine and the province of New Brunswick. It once teemed with millions of migratory fish. Then came a series of dams that blocked the fish from their spawning grounds, and years of conflict over river management. But now the state of Maine, the Passamaquoddy tribes and government agencies that manage the river have formalized an agreement to protect the river and the fish.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

How effective is Maine's 'yellow flag' law?

PORTLAND, Maine — Following the Uvalde school shooting on Monday, Sen. Susan Collins has called upon Congress to consider enacting a national 'yellow flag' law like the one Maine has been utilizing since 2020. But how effective is the weapons restriction statute in Maine?. "There's not a lot of...
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Hardware and Lobsters Are Perfectly Maine at this Rural Store

When people "from away" think about Maine, two things come to mind. Maine's coast and lobster. It's pretty rare that they think about the more rural areas anywhere away from the coast. It's a different part of Maine that isn't frequented as often and can feel like it's stuck in time in some areas.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Threats directed at two Maine schools lead to extra precautions

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Two school systems in the region took precautions today after reports of threats. SAD 41 schools in Milo, Brownville and Lagrange closed for the day. The superintendent tells us a student was overheard by a teacher yesterday making a comment about another student and a possible threat to the school today.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine CDC warns of hepatitis A exposure at two locations

OAKLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people may have been exposed to hepatitis A in two different locations in recent weeks.  Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can spread through contaminated food or water. 
OAKLAND, ME
WMTW

Portion of Route 1 in Aroostook County washed out after heavy rain

CYR, Maine — Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out. According to one resident, heavy rains caused a beaver dam upstream to let go, causing massive flooding along a stream that crosses Route 1 and sits between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Officials, volunteers look for injured bald eagle in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Maine Game Wardens are looking for an injured bald eagle last seen in Belfast. According to a couple of Facebook posts from concerned citizens, the eagle was spotted near the Kaler and Oak Hill Roads Friday morning. Both the warden service and Avian Haven, a rehabilitation...
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Local students release nearly 200 Atlantic Salmon into Kenduskeag

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - All Saints Catholic School in Bangor made a trip to the Kenduskeag River today to make a splash in the community. A group of seventh graders released nearly two hundred alevins, an immature life stage of salmon, into the water. The event was a culmination of...
BANGOR, ME
observer-me.com

Maine plans to slash deer permits by 37 percent this season

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has taken the next step toward finalizing a revamped system for the hunting of antlerless deer. At a recent meeting of the DIF&W Advisory Council, the agency recommended that 96,340 antlerless deer permits be issued for the 2022 season. That's 37 percent fewer than the record 153,910 so-called any-deer permits offered in 2021.
wabi.tv

Route 1 in Cyr Plantation washed out

CYR PLANTATION, Maine (WAGM) - Maine DOT has closed a section of Route 1 in Cyr Plantation until further notice. A section of the road has completely washed out. According to one resident, heavy rains caused a beaver dam upstream to let go, causing massive flooding along a stream which crosses Route 1 and sits between Abel Cyr Road and Vaillancourt Hill Rd.
CYR PLANTATION, ME
thewindhameagle.com

Business Spotlight: Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Visiting an oral surgeon is not something many look forward to, but patients of Southern Maine Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery often come away pleasantly surprised at how pain-free and comfortable procedures are compared to just a decade ago. According to Dr. Timothy Mitchell and Dr. Rick Crawford, Southern Maine Oral...
WINDHAM, ME
WGME

Here's how often Maine's 'yellow flag' law has been used

STATEWIDE (WGME) --A state law that can be used to temporarily confiscate weapons from a person deemed a danger to themselves or others has been put into the national spotlight amid new calls for gun control measures. Maine's so called "yellow flag" law went into effect in 2020 and is...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers kept homes at unsafe temperatures at the nation's highest rate

(BDN) -- Maine residents kept their homes at unsafe temperatures more than those in any other U.S. state over the past year, according to a census survey. Around 8.3 percent of Maine households responded to a recent survey by saying they had kept homes at a temperature that felt unsafe or unhealthy almost every month over the past year. That represents close to 100,000 people. Only Delaware and Idaho had similar rates.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

University president who bowed out to get $235K on July 1

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The settlement approved for the University of Maine at Augusta president who bowed out amid controversy ensures he will be paid at least $235,000 in the first year. The Kennebec Journal reports that Michael Laliberte will receive an additional $30,000 for a housing allowance on top...

