Olympia, WA

What will it take to keep businesses downtown? Olympia, Alliance want to hear from you

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 2 days ago

The Olympia Downtown Alliance and city of Olympia want the community to take a survey to help inform a business recruitment and retention strategy for downtown.

They say the final plan will do three things: identify shops and restaurants to bring downtown, identify existing businesses the city and ODA need to work harder to keep downtown, and identify businesses that need help expanding.

“Our downtown is resilient,” said Todd Cutts, executive director of the Alliance. “But we’ve lost some incredible businesses over the past two years. As we move into recovery, we want to be strategic about making the best use of vacant space.”

Cutts said although small businesses downtown had to adjust during the pandemic, the situation is not as dire as some might think. Over the past couple of years, downtown still showed growth, he said.

In 2020, 11 businesses opened downtown and 19 closed, but the following year 31 businesses opened and 15 closed for a net gain of 16 new businesses, Cutts said.

Still, downtown vacancies create an urgency to do more, he said.

Dancing Goats Coffee, previously known as Batdorf & Bronson, exited its space on Capitol Way for a smaller location at the corner of Legion Way and Capitol Way. Old Town Bicycle moved from its Capitol Way location to west Olympia. Neither vacancy has been filled.

The survey is open through June 8 and can be accessed through the Olympia Downtown Alliance website .

Glenn Guy
2d ago

I don't know a single person that says they feel comfortable going downtown and that speaks volumes on how the lack of leadership is there.

Clueless
2d ago

I am a lifelong resident, witnessed the decay of Olympia down towards a filthy , crime-ridden, open-drug and alcohol use, dangerous place I could no longer take my family. Went to many city council meetings and was ignored and even rebuffed. The culture follows the same in many US cities where the people empower apathy in elections. Change the voters to demand accountability and family values and things will improve to keep businesses by attracting good, sober, spending law abiding citizens again…👎😥

Ann Plamondon
2d ago

Where to begin new governor new city Council members getting criminals behind bars get in the mentality ill off of the streets I mean the list is long.

Olympia, WA
