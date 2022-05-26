Piglet – the blind, deaf, pink puppy – brings his inspiring mindset into schools

Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.

1 DAY AGO