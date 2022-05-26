Piglet – the blind, deaf, pink puppy – brings his inspiring mindset into schools
2 days ago
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — School assemblies are always exciting – especially when dogs are in attendance. Piglet, a deaf, blind pink puppy, has a story that inspires. “Yeah he’s adorable,” Olive Rizzi, a 9-year-old at Saugatuck Elementary School in Westport, said. “Piglet is a joyful...
Shadow and Storm, two domestic shorthair kitties, are one-year-old spayed females. They have not had much experience with children but are willing to consider sharing a home with kids who can be gentle and respectful of pets. They also have not had much experience with cats or dogs but are willing to consider sharing our home with a furry friend. They are very bonded, quiet and reserved, and must go to a quiet and peaceful home together. See more at CThumane.org/adopt, or come visit in person. CHS is a private organization with locations in Newington, Waterford and Westport and the reduced-fee Fox Memorial Clinic for owned pets, and is not affiliated with the government or any other animal welfare organizations. CHS’ work is made possible 100% through the generosity of donors.
WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Who doesn’t love bagels?. PopUpBagels is located in the suburbs of Connecticut. Adam Goldberg, the owner, lives in Westport. He drives his bagels into the bagel mecca of New York City and dares to compete there. It’s working. “I learned to make bagels...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s graduation season! The Class of 2022 has overcome many challenges, from masks to virtual learning brought about by the pandemic. Through it all, though, they persevered and certainly deserve to be celebrated. CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko found out what some proud parents...
As a rule, New Yorkers like to think they're ready for anything. Blackouts, earthquakes, floods... but maybe not possums. That's what happened, though, when a marsupial wandered into Greenpoint's Temkin's Bar on Thursday night (5/26). Luckily one of the human patrons was prepared. "Hold the phone, I'm from Alaska," she said, before crouching under the booth and coming out with the possum by its neck. As the whole bar freaked out, the Alaskan took the possum outside a set it free. What a baller!
TERRYVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - A Terryville home has been condemned after police found four live dogs, 12 live cats, two dead cats and a large amount of feces and urine in the home. On May 28, officers went to the Harwinton Avenue home for a wellness check. When they arrived,...
A Norwalk couple was awarded $15,000 on Ellen for creating a nonprofit scholarship program in honor of their late son. In 2016, Tremain Gilmore and his wife Fritzsa lost their 4-year-old son Elijah died to a sudden illness. Gilmore, who works at Norwalk High School as a security officer, decided...
Trumbull students got the chance to bring back a favorite school tradition. St. Vincent’s Special Needs Services held its annual prom on Friday. The event was very restricted last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students made playlists, decorations and took photos for the prom. All graduating students were...
Will the reason "Nelson Family" please stand up. Not-so-fast, everyone in the world, because there is no salad dressing loving, TV-ready family called "The Nelsons" from Danbury, they don't exist. But that is not what Kraft would have had you believe in the 1990's (Decade of lies), when they released the following commercial.
The five-bedroom, 2-1/2-bath Wallingford home had a lot going for it when Hong Lin and her husband, Jinbin Zhai, decided to move there from Drexel Hill in 2004, writes Paul Jablow for The Philadelphia Inquirer. They liked the 2,340 square-foot spacious layout of the Colonial and the “very quiet and...
If you have some old photos of the Danbury State Fair, Connecticut's only zoo has put out a request for a photo of their giant cow. Beardsley Zoo, which is celebrating 100 years in business this year, has been home to a big cow for a long time. It stood outside of their New England Farmyard for the past 40 years, and prior to that, the big cow was part of the collection of statues that were part of the Danbury Fair collection. As with everything, 40 years of Connecticut weather outside in a zoo took its toll on the statue, and the Beardsley Zoo recently sent the big cow statue out to be completely refurbished, which you can see in the above and below photos.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer and it is completely preventable. With the Memorial Day weekend almost here and a nice forecast ahead, Yale Medicine Dermatologist Kathleen Suozzi warns people to protect their skin. She does not like a trend she is now treating.
Rene Remache received the tube when he fell out a window at just 6 years old. Handout Photos. His life nearly went down the tubes. Doctors at Elmhurst Medical Center left a 10-inch breathing tube in a Queens man’s body — and didn’t realize the mistake or retrieve it for an astounding 30 more years, according to a lawsuit.
Mariam Azeez was in first grade at Hawley Elementary School in Newtown when 20 children her age and six educators were killed in Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. After the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, Azeez, now 15, wrote a poem that was read Thursday evening during a vigil at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown. Those at the vigil gave her a standing ovation. Azeez and her family live in Newtown and Danbury, and she now attends Danbury High School.
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – Getting your car washed can really make a difference, but if you can get it washed help out an outstanding local nonprofit organization at the same time, then everybody wins!. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with ACES Whitney Academy Teaching Assistant, Genell...
Just two months in and a popular sandwich shop's 16th location in the Northeast is off to a strong start and making a name for itself in Fairfield County. Located in Norwalk, the new Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe is racking up plenty of five-star reviews online and building a loyal following of the already popular franchise that has restaurants across the region.
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – If you’re looking to spruce up your outdoor living space, you can find some great trends and savings at Pilgrim Furniture & Mattress City, which is holding a Memorial Day Sale, all weekend long, at its locations in Milford and Southington. CT Style...
I feel like twice a week I'm writing about what it's like to live in Danbury. However, I am one person with one perspective, I know my routine, my kid's school and what is important to me. So, whenever other Danbury residents are sharing their opinion about the Hat City, I try and pay close attention to see how they view it versus how I do.
There is some debate as to who built the original dwelling on 1057 Silvermine Road, known as “The Pink House” in 1709. Some believe it was Jacob St. John, who was a wealthy landowner in Silvermine who helped found the city of Norwalk. However, it is more widely believed that another settler from Norwalk, John Kellogg and his family, built the home and settled in it. These historical claims date back over 300 years and are almost impossible to prove now, but the main structure that stands today was probably built by Stephan Gregory in the mid-19th century.
