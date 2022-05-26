Fire reported in Crockett
CROCKETT ( KRON ) – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is fighting a structure fire in Crockett on Pomona Street.
Crews were dispatched for a report of a fire in an exterior staircase, according to a 5:16 a.m. tweet from the department. By 5:29 a.m., the main body of the fire had been suppressed.
The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department serves Crockett, Valona, Port Costa, and Tormey in the East Bay.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0