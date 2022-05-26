Fire reported in Crockett

CROCKETT ( KRON ) – The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department is fighting a structure fire in Crockett on Pomona Street.

Crews were dispatched for a report of a fire in an exterior staircase, according to a 5:16 a.m. tweet from the department. By 5:29 a.m., the main body of the fire had been suppressed.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department serves Crockett, Valona, Port Costa, and Tormey in the East Bay.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.