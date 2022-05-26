ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Steve Conerly

Johnson City Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY - Steve Conerly, 85, Johnson City, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center following a brief illness. Steve was born in Spring Creek, LA to the late JT and Myrtle Conerly. Steve was a retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel. He received his...

