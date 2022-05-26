ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Jim Brunner The Seattle Times
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Gov. Jay Inslee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a cough, his office announced Wednesday. Inslee, who is fully vaccinated and has had two booster shots, took a rapid...

www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
