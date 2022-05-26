Inslee Tests Positive for COVID-19

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community transmission levels of COVID-19 in Baltimore have shifted from medium to high over the past two weeks, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The change happened Thursday evening with CDC data now indicating that there are 283 cases per 100,000 people, the hospitalizations per case rate rose to 11.8 admissions for every 100,000 cases, the Baltimore City Health Department said.
Data compiled by the CDC shows Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also have high levels of transmission, while Dorchester, Kent and Talbot counties on the Eastern Shore are seeing high rates...
