Idaho State

Celebrate National Trails Day with Idaho Trails Association

By IDAHO PRESS STAFF newsroom@idahopress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association announced in a press release it is encouraging the public to get out and enjoy National Trails Day on June 4. ITA will be offering some...

Turnout in May primary roughly matched 2018 level

BOISE — After all the calculations were made by each county last week to reflect election-day voter registrations, statewide voter turnout in the May 17 primary election came in almost exactly where it did four years earlier: 32.4% of registered voters cast ballots, compared to 32.6% in the 2018 primary.
95.7 KEZJ

Beautiful Blue Idaho Lakes for Your Next Weekend Getaway!

If a Gem State weekend trip to a beautiful blue lake is what you're looking for, you've come to the right place!. Before we dive in, Lucky Peak Reservoir is a fantastic option for cyclists looking to ride the greenbelt from downtown Boise. Just 30 minutes from Idaho's largest city, it's a trip local cyclists and families love to frequent! Heads up to the cardio-challenged, the longer ride might leave you winded, but you can do it!
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho conducts first post-election audits

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When Gov. Brad Little this year proposed that Idaho institute proactive “election integrity audits” after each election, just to make sure results were valid, lawmakers backed him unanimously. The first of those audits was completed on...
Pangborn, Julia B. "Julie"

Meridian - Julia B Pangborn, age 94, a resident of Meridian, Idaho, for more than 20 years, died on May 22, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Julia's education was varied, having attended high schools in Bishop, CA, Oakland, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, and at age 16, was graduated from Westminster Junior College, Salt Lake City, UT. She then went on to graduate from Katharine Gibbs Business College and Secretarial School in New York City, NY. Later Julia Graduated from University of Nevada at Reno with a BA degree in English and Journalism. Julia worked at various business offices in Bishop, CA. Julia was married to Jack Pangborn in 1949, and they moved to Reno, NV, where Jack continued his education, and eventually opened his own accounting firm. Julia and her late husband, Jack, moved from Reno, Nevada, after retirement, to be near their two daughters and families, who had settled in the Boise area. Julia was busy with many social activities, including her sorority at UNR, Gamma Phi Beta, Girls Scouts, Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, and Assistance League. Julia also became a Real Estate Broker, and a Registered Parliamentarian, and taught Parliamentary Law classes. Julia was preceded in death by her husband, Jack H. Pangborn, her parents, David D. Baker and Ruth S. Baker, her brother, Martin E. Fernberg, and her granddaughter, Melissa Kessler Nelson. Julia is survived by her two daughters, Gail E. Northness (Dr. David G. Northness) and Verna R. Kessler (Tim Strand); grandchildren, Jennifer L. Northness-Tigli, Jeffrey Northness (Lindsay Whitaker Northness) and Stephen R. Northness, all in the Boise area, and granddaughter Sarah R. Schissler (Mark Schissler), of Kuna, ID; great granddaughter, Emily Nelson; great-great granddaughter, Alexandria Mae Nelson, and great-grandson, Ryan K. Nelson, all of Beaver Dam, WI. She is also survived by many great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held, 2:30 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Bowman Funeral Parlor, 10254 W. Carlton Bay Dr., Garden City, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Daughters of the Nile Foundation, C/O Herbie Kay Lundquist, 6705 Mesa Drive, Austin, Texas, 78731-2817. To leave the family condolences please visit www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.
Idaho Capital Sun

Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather

Idahoans heading into the forests, mountains and campgrounds over Memorial Day weekend may encounter some unexpected snow and delayed campground openings as they look to begin their outdoor recreation season.  Typically the time from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend is bustling with campers, boaters, hikers and all sorts of recreationists enjoying summer-style activities […] The post Be prepared, Idaho. Memorial Day outdoors outlook calls for cold, unpredictable weather  appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Greater Idaho movement moves forward

MORROW COUNTY — Followers of The Greater Idaho movement are taking steps to make their goal a reality. According to a Friday, May 27, press release from Citizens for a Greater Idaho, supporters recently submitted a petition at the Morrow County Courthouse to force a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot.
KIVI-TV

Rotating weather-maker continues to hit Idaho with rain

More rounds of low-pressure from the Pacific Ocean are sweeping into southern Idaho Saturday night. This system started to bring showers to Owyhee County earlier this afternoon and will continue through this evening spreading into more of southern Idaho. The chance of isolated thunderstorms is also persistent this evening, along...
107.9 LITE FM

Have You Made a Trip to Idaho’s See Idaho’s Top Natural Wonder?

It’s been three long years since we’ve been there and we’re itching to get back!. The unofficial start of summer is upon us and maybe you haven’t locked down where you’d like to go on vacation yet. Heck, it doesn’t even have to be a full blown vacation. You could burn a PTO day, pack the family up on a Friday and hit the road for a long weekend somewhere beautiful in Idaho!
107.9 LITE FM

13 Hilarious Bad Reviews of Idaho’s Favorite State and National Parks

Every year when summer rolls around, we’re reminded that the Idaho State Parks Passport is the best $10 that Idahoans have the opportunity to spend every year. Suppose you’re new to Idaho and haven’t heard of the Idaho State Parks Passport. In that case, let us introduce you to the $10 annual sticker that you can buy to slap on your window after registering or renewing the registration of your vehicle or motor home registration.
KOOL 96.5

3 of America’s Fastest Growing Cities are in Idaho

I saw a survey from Rocket Mortgage in February that placed only one city in Idaho in the top 15 fastest growing in America. It was Meridian at number six. No surprises there. The place has been growing by leaps and bounds for a very long time. The latest from the United States Census Bureau places Meridian at 13th but is followed closely by Caldwell at 14th and Nampa at 15th. I’ve been laboring under the myth that Nampa is a penal colony but apparently a lot of people want to live there. Or, it’s a cheaper alternative than Meridian!
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game kills five grizzly bears in Island Park

Idaho Fish and Game has killed five grizzly bears near the Wyoming border in the span of four days this month. State agents needed to get approval from federal wildlife officials, as grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are considered to be endangered. Idaho Fish and Game said it killed...
104.3 WOW Country

These are the Top 10 Least Educated Counties in Idaho

Interestingly enough, there’s not even one county in Idaho where more than 50% of the population (25 years and over) have a bachelor’s degree. Idaho appears to represent more blue-collar jobs or trades where you only need a high school diploma, and sometimes not even that, but what counties in Idaho are the least educated?
