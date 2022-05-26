ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Grenoble takes on French state as burkini legal row reaches highest court

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20tpSP_0fr1xItC00
Members of the pro-burkini association Alliance Citoyenne celebrating after the council voted to allow burkinis in Grenoble swimming pools – a decision that has since been overruled.

The legal row over whether burkinis, or full-body swimsuits, should be allowed in French municipal swimming pools is to go before France’s highest administrative court as the city of Grenoble battles the state.

The city, at the foot of the French Alps, has been a the centre of a bitter political row since its Green mayor, Éric Piolle, who leads a broad left-wing coalition, proposed loosening rules on swimwear in outdoor municipal pools.

The new rules, approved by the municipal council in May, did not name the burkini, but would allow people to wear any kind of swimwear, including letting men or women fully cover their body or allowing women to go topless in the same way as men can.

The state this week took legal action against Grenoble. The interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, had opposed allowing the burkini in municipal pools, calling it an “unacceptable provocation” and saying it ran against French values of secularism. On Darmanin’s instruction, the state governor of the Isère region, in south-east France, asked a local court to intervene to suspend the new pool rules from coming into effect on 1 June.

The court decided in favour of the government and suspended the new rules on Wednesday night, arguing they “seriously violated the principle of neutrality in public service”. Darmanin tweeted that the decision was “excellent news”.

But the city of Grenoble has appealed against the ruling, and the case will now to go France’s highest administrative court, the Conseil d’Etat.

The case is significant because the state’s challenge was lodged under Emmanuel Macron’s new law to counter “Islamist separatism”, which was passed by parliament last year. This law allows the government to challenge decisions which it suspects undermine France’s secular traditions intended to separate religion from the state.

The French republic is built on a strict separation of church and state, intended to foster equality for all private beliefs. This requires the state to be neutral in terms of religion and allows everyone the freedom to practise their faith as long as there is no threat to public order.

Grenoble’s mayor has argued that wearing burkinis in pools had nothing to do with French secularism. State officials in France are not allowed to wear ostentatious religious symbols at work, to protect state neutrality, but Piolle said users of public services, such as swimmers, were simply members of the public who were free to dress as they pleased.

The dispute has prompted a political row before next month’s parliamentary elections. It is not the first time full-body swimwear has caused political controversy before an election season. In the summer of 2016, in the run-up to the 2017 presidential election, about 30 French coastal resorts banned the burkini from beaches, after an initiative by the rightwing mayor of Cannes.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

The Conseil d’Etat ruled then that the anti-burkini decrees were “a serious and manifestly illegal attack on fundamental freedoms”, including the right to move around in public and the freedom of conscience.

Jordan Bardella, of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally party, said on Thursday that parliament should create a law against burkinis, which he said had no place in France and were a “political-religious provocation”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Poland removes controversial legal body condemned by EU

Polish lawmakers have approved removing a controversial disciplinary body within the country’s top court that the rightwing government has used to sanction outspoken judges and which has drawn condemnation from the EU. Poland’s government expects the removal of the Disciplinary Chamber of the supreme court to end its spat...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Éric Piolle
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Gérald Darmanin
CNBC

Thousands of people are leaving Hong Kong — and now it's clear where they're going

Hong Kong lost 93,000 residents in 2020, followed by another 23,000 in 2021. But early estimates show this year will see far more people go. Many people and companies are moving to Singapore, though some expatriates are returning home and Hong Kongers are applying for residency under new visa programs launched in Canada and the United Kingdom.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grenoble#French Alps#Burkini Legal Row#Green#Is Re
Motley Fool

Zimbabwe is Asking the World to Let it Sell $600 Million in Black Market Ivory

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Guardian

Simona Halep suffers panic attack during French Open defeat

The former world No 1 Simona Halep suffered from a panic attack in the middle of her second-round match at the French Open and she was unable to recover, losing 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 to the 19-year-old Zheng Qinwen. Halep, the 2018 champion in Paris, was comprehensively leading the match when...
TENNIS
The Independent

Dozens of Europe-bound migrants missing off Tunisia's coast

Rescue teams searched Wednesday for dozens of people reported missing after a boat carrying migrants from Libya to Europe capsized off Tunisia's coast. The International Organization for Migration said 30 people were rescued and 75 people were unaccounted for after the boat sank off the city of Sfax in southern Tunisia. One body has been recovered, authorities said.Mourad Turki, a Sfax courts spokesperson, told The Associated Press that the people rescued were between the ages of 18 and 40 and of various nationalities, including Bangladeshi, Egyptian, Moroccan and Cameroonian.The number believed to be missing was provisional and could increase,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Take a bow: Kate Moss outfit sends subversive message at Depp libel trial

This week’s most anticipated fashion moment was not Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding finally appearing in Vogue, nor the latest red carpet “lewk” at the Cannes film festival. No, fashion observers were waiting for something that would be much more nuanced, more sophisticated – what on earth Kate Moss would wear to testify at her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp’s libel trial this week?
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

The Guardian

291K+
Followers
73K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy