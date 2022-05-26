ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Morely Pavilion concert schedule released

By Patty Coller
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The summer concert schedule was released Thursday for the Morely Pavilion at the Wick Recreation Area in Mill Creek Park.

2022 Live! at the Morley Pavilion will include the following acts: (performances begin at 7 p.m.)

  • 6/8 | 3ThreeYo (Funk Rock)
  • 6/15 | John Reese Project (Jazz, R&B, & Pop)
  • 7/13 | Justified (Country)
  • 7/20 | The Del Sinchak Band (Polka)
  • 8/10 | Swing Time Big Band (Swing & Latin)
  • 8/17 | K Street (Funk)

Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the lawn.

Coffee with A Cop returns to the Valley

The Morley Pavilion is located at 1861 McCollum Road, Youngstown.

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Frankie Avalon joins forces with Fabian for Rivers Casino show

A couple of legendary ’50s and ’60s crooners, Frankie Avalon and Fabian, will be appearing together as “Dick Fox’s Golden Boys” on Aug. 27 at Rivers Casino Pittsburgh on the North Shore. Both were teen idols, as they were called back in their heyday. Avalon...
PITTSBURGH, PA
