REWARD: Man shot while driving to get something to eat, dies over a month later

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man in the leg in a random act of violence on the east side of town Friday afternoon. San Antonio Police (SAPD) responded to the 2900 block of Hicks Avenue just after 4:00 p.m. for a shooting in progress. When officers arrived at the location, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in the leg. He told police he was walking on Hicks Avenue when the suspect pulled up next to him in a car and fired off multiple rounds at him. The 44-year-old victim told police he did not know the suspect or why they were firing at him.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO