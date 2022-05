POTEET, Texas - Support for the lives lost and families still struggling to deal with the senseless tragedy in Uvalde is being felt all around Texas. The small community of Poteet saw residents gather together, along with city leaders, around 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Backyard Kitchen off Avenue H for prayer and moment of silent for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting.

