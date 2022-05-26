Sunny, warm and dry Thursday in Southeast Texas

HOUSTON — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke joined hundreds of people outside the annual NRA Convention on Friday in downtown Houston. O'Rourke was part of the protests on Discovery Green as Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, pulled out of speaking live at the event inside. Abbott spent the afternoon in Uvalde at an event highlighting state resources available for victims of Tuesday's school massacre at an elementary school. A video message from Abbott was played for NRA attendees.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO