Danville leaders will keep the real estate rate unchanged, but some landowners still might pay a little more. City Manager Ken Larking says the annual reassessment suggests keeping the same 84-cent rate per $100 valuation would boost collections 3.8%. The state requires reassessments resulting in an increase of 1% or more be advertised as a tax increase. “We are in the midst of that (reassessment) process right now, we don’t know what it will end up being,” Larking told Danville City Council last week. “Out of an abundance of caution, we advertised that it could be as much as five percent.”

DANVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO