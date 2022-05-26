Ohio native wanted on rape charges of child under 13; Could be in Ohio Valley

Pennsylvania state police have active warrants for an Ohio native who could possibly be in the Ohio Valley.

State police are looking for 61-year-old Gabriel Steven Bonish.

Bonish has a warrant out for 5 counts of F1 Rape of a Child under 13, 5 counts of Agg Indecent Assault under 13, 6 counts of Indecent Assault of a Child under 13, and other related sexual charges.

Bonish was born in Ohio and has recently been known to frequent eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania. He has criminal histories in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois, and Wisconsin. His current whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bonish is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD

