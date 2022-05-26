ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Broadcom to buy VMware for $61 billion in record tech deal

SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBroadcom Inc. agreed to buy cloud-computing company VMware Inc. for about $61 billion in one of the largest technology deals of all time, turning the chipmaker into a bigger force in software. VMware shareholders can choose to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom stock for...

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
The Week

Tech giants drag down the S&P 500

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The handful of companies that powered the S&P 500 to new heights are now dragging the entire index down, said Karen Langley in The Wall Street Journal. "Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, Google, and Facebook swelled to be so big in recent years that they accounted for 25 percent" of the benchmark U.S. stock index, which is weighted by market value. But since the market has turned, those six firms plus Netflix and Nvidia "are responsible for 46 percent of the benchmark's total 2022 losses." Slower-growing "value" stocks in the S&P 500 that are better positioned to handle rising inflation and higher interest rates have done better. Those include Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Merck, and AbbVie.
Fortune

The Snap CEO’s memo caused another tech stock plunge—and the worst one-day loss in company history. Here’s why it freaked everyone out

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tech stocks had another terrible showing on Tuesday, but it wasn’t because of the release of new economic data or a bad earnings report. The dark day was largely the result of a single memo from Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel.
Observer

The Tech Sector Has Hit Peak Layoff Season

The modern tech economy is no stranger to layoffs. In March 2000, after years of feverish growth, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index began to crater. In less than a month, $1 trillion of market capitalization was wiped out of Nasdaq stocks. Hundreds of tech companies—public and private—went bankrupt, and most that survived were forced to make deep cuts in their workforce. Similarly, when markets began their sharp decline in September 2008, ushering in the Great Recession, tech companies (along with businesses in most sectors) resorted to widespread layoffs.
Reuters

Nvidia says video gaming market slowing; shares drop 7%

May 25 (Reuters) - Chip designer Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) forecast its sales of video game chips would decline in the current quarter, and startled some analysts by laying out new supply-chain issues resulting from China's COVID-19 lockdowns. Chief Executive Jensen Huang told Reuters that Nvidia's gaming business revenue will post...
