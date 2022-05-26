Expect the hottest day of year so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot conditions return for your Friday in Phoenix. Afternoon temperatures peaked near 105 Thursday, and we’re looking at about the same today. Over the holiday weekend ahead, weather changes are on tap. A trough of low pressure sinking south into the Great Basin will bring elevated winds to Arizona. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for dry and windy conditions both Saturday and Sunday across most of Northern and Eastern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning is in effect today and tomorrow for Mohave County.
