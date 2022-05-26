ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Expect the hottest day of year so far

By April Warnecke
AZFamily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sunny and hot today with a forecast high of 106 degrees this afternoon in the Valley. That will mark our hottest day so far this season. The average high for this time of year in...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 0

