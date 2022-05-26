Expect the hottest day of year so far

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It will be a very warm Thursday as the state’s “Heat Awareness Week” rolls on. Always remember to stay hydrated! But we do have some relief on the way by the end of the weekend. High pressure will slip off to the east as a strong low-pressure system tracks southeast across the Great Basin. So look for highs to remain in the triple digits Friday and Saturday. Strong winds will also be an issue statewide, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for northwest Arizona on Friday and Saturday.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO