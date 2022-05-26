ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

OTM Open Thread 5/26: It is Thursday

By Mike Carlucci
Over the Monster
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Thursday! The Red Sox and White Sox got off to a late start...

www.overthemonster.com

Comments / 0

Related
classicchicagomagazine.com

David Adler Alert!

Thomas Gleason and Kristin Noelle Smith in gallery of McCormick Blair home. David Adler: Great House Architect, a four-part documentary highlighting the life, clients, and classical architecture of the man often known as “Chicago’s society architect”, will be broadcast each Friday night in June on PBS Chicago’s WTTW Prime channel thanks to the vision of Kristin Noelle Smith, producer and host. This series features interviews of experts on location at four separate Adler estates, including two in Lake Forest, one in Lake Bluff and another in Ipswich, Massachusetts. https://schedule.wttw.com/series/33131/David-Adler-Great-House-Architect/
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Our Top 5 Italian beef sandwiches and J.P. Graziano’s

National Italian Beef Day is May 27th, which is a good enough excuse as any to talk about the most Chicago food item there is. To celebrate, Michael Piff lists his Top 5 Italian beef sandwiches and Kevin Powell shares his Top 3. Spoiler Alert: They agree on their #1.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Boston, MA
Thrillist

The 20 Best Burger Joints in Chicago

The hamburger and its salty potato French fry sidekick are an unbeatable duo pretty much anywhere you go—but here in Chicago, we have the best of the best slinging some of the juiciest and greasiest burgers out there. And for those who prefer beefless options, alternatives like veggie burgers, Beyond Burgers, salmon burgers, black bean burgers, and turkey burgers await. No matter what kind of patty you're craving, we got you. Here are our favorite burger joints from Chicago’s best restaurants right now.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

You never forget your first! Guy Fieri shares his FIRST Chicago Italian Beef on National Italian Beef Day!

Food Network superstar Guy Fieri joins Dane Neal and shares his first experience in Chicago with our local life changing delicacy the “Italian Beef”. This never before aired audio is from early on in his Diners Drive in and Dives days on a visit to Chicago shooting the hit show. Hear how Guy was blown away when visiting local spots, shared it with his crew and learned to make it is own, having it dipped and with peppers…Happy National Italian Beef Day!!
CHICAGO, IL
Boston

‘This Old House’ legend Norm Abram set to retire

The carpenter got his start restoring historic homes in Boston. A television legend is stepping away from the spotlight after more than 4 decades. Norm Abram, master carpenter for “This Old House,” is leaving the show and retiring, according to an announcement made last week. Abram is known...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Chicago White Sox#The Red Sox#The Baltimore Orioles
Hyde Park Herald

Saying goodbye to Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow has closed its doors after 46 years in Hyde Park, and taking its place is Oooh Wee It Is, a soul food eatery spreading across the city. The longtime 53rd Street staple’s departure was announced suddenly, via a May 11 Facebook post from Oooh Wee owner Mark Walker. The restaurant, which opened in 1976 and specialized in ’70s fare like quiches and crêpes, closed for the final time on Sunday, May 15. Its food aside, for decades it was a popular breakfast destination for families, Sunday church-goers and local elected officials, notably Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to Italian Beef and Italian Ice

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Lavergne’s Tavern. Located at 6546 Windsor Ave. in Berwyn, the restaurant is known for their pub grub, which includes Italian beef egg rolls and street tacos. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes reviewed Gina’s Italian Ice, which is located at 6737 Roosevelt Rd. in Berwyn. They are known for their famous Italian lemonade and horchata.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

State shuts down plans for elaborate Castle Island event

"Summer Splash" was planned for June 23, but organizers did not request a permit. Soon after tickets were sold for a flashy party on Castle Island, the event was shut down by the state this week. The event, known as Summer Splash, was being planned for June 23, NBC 10...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Two Massachusetts Donut Shops Made the Top 25 Best In the Country List

The folks at The Underground Donut Tour company take their donuts very seriously – they do donut walking tours in cities across the country. It’s brilliant really – burn calories walking the city while nomming all sorts of local tasty calories via the areas most decadent donuts. They do one right here in Boston – CLICK HERE if you’re interested in checking one out.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
mercyforanimals.org

Mercy For Animals Took to the Streets of Chicago to Protest ALDI Cruelty

Last month, Mercy For Animals released hidden-camera footage of a contract farm that raises chickens for an ALDI supplier. The devastating footage exposes chickens living in filthy conditions, days-old chicks suffering from open wounds, and more. Mercy For Animals amplified the video’s impact with three days of protests in Illinois—the home of ALDI’s U.S. headquarters.
CHICAGO, IL
FUN 107

Cute or Cringe? ‘Seth’ Flirts With New Bedford Woman Via Strange Note on Car

Whoever said that chivalry is dead is not entirely wrong. Over in the Dollar Tree plaza in Plymouth, a New Bedford woman had just finished her workout at Planet Fitness recently. I'll refrain from using her name to protect her identity. Her car was parked right outside of the Dollar Tree and when she went to throw her gym bag in her backseat, she noticed a piece of paper on her windshield.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
CBS Chicago

Man injured after scooter hit "baseball-sized" pothole in Chicago agrees to $600,000 settlement with city

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A pothole will cost the city of Chicago $600,000, after a man badly hurt in a fall while riding a scooter agreed to settle his lawsuit against the city.In June of 2019, Eloy Scheunemann hurt his knee falling off an electric scooter when he ran over a baseball-sized pothole near Wood and Iowa streets in West Town, and needed several surgeries.His attorneys said the city was notified about the pothole a week before the accident and failed to fix it."The most important thing is that nothing like this ever happens to anyone else's spouse, sibling, friend or loved one," said Scheunemann's attorney, Bryant Greening. "Here's hoping for a safe, injury-free summer for anyone who chooses to ride an electric scooter."The proposed $600,000 settlement with the city still must be approved by the City Council.
Popculture

Subway Attack Leaves TV Host Hospitalized

Will Clinger, a TV host and actor, was hospitalized last month after a brutal attack on Chicago public transit. According to a report by CBS News, Clinger was riding the Red Line train in the city on Monday, April 25 when he ended up jumped. The 64-year-old informed reporters about his experience, revealing that he never even saw the attack coming.
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy