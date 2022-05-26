OTM Open Thread 5/26: It is Thursday

Thomas Gleason and Kristin Noelle Smith in gallery of McCormick Blair home. David Adler: Great House Architect, a four-part documentary highlighting the life, clients, and classical architecture of the man often known as “Chicago’s society architect”, will be broadcast each Friday night in June on PBS Chicago’s WTTW Prime channel thanks to the vision of Kristin Noelle Smith, producer and host. This series features interviews of experts on location at four separate Adler estates, including two in Lake Forest, one in Lake Bluff and another in Ipswich, Massachusetts. https://schedule.wttw.com/series/33131/David-Adler-Great-House-Architect/
Comments / 0