A Long Island teenager has been arrested for allegedly threatening to carry out a "massive" shooting at his high school. Authorities in Suffolk County said the 16-year-old student posted to Instagram on Wednesday, threatening to shoot up Bellport High School the next day. District Attorney Raymond Tierney said Suffolk County police with help from the FBI were able to link the post back to the teen and later arrested him.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO