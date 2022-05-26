ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Aki Seiuli: Dragons prop signs new deal for 2022-23 season

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProp Aki Seiuli has signed a contract extension to remain at Dragons for the 2022-23 season. The 29-year-old left Glasgow Warriors for the Gwent region ahead of 2021-22. Dragons boss Dean Ryan said Seiuli...

www.bbc.com

