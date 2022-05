An 85ft superyacht worth £6million carrying 2,000 gallons of fuel sunk tonight after it went up in flames at a harbour in Devon today. Firefighters raced to Torquay harbourside after the luxury boat, which is called the Rendezvous, caught fire shortly before midday today. The flames and smoke caused by the blaze left some people trapped at the far end of the pier, according to one witness, with police confirming the boat drifted from its mooring.

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO