Lincoln, IL

DePuy honored by Lincoln Womans Club

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
Lincoln Woman’s Club members heard 50-year member Burnetta DePuy share insights into her life during World War II at their May membership meeting.

Having recently turned 101 years of age, Bernie, as she is called, worked on three separate government contracts doing her part to help the war effort.

She stressed that it was not just the men in the military who fought the war; it was also the brave women left behind who took on many kinds of war jobs at home that were previously only held by men.

DePuy, at age 20, worked a in a dress factory in New York making elegant dresses. With the war, Bernie’s job changed quickly into sewing ammunition belts. They had to be precisely made to hold ammunition securely in place, and not allow it to fall to the ground.

Being newly married, she later joined her husband in Michigan where she worked at a plant sealing K-ration meal boxes in wax, to prevent spoilage after being shipped around the world.

Another government work contract saw her become a cluster bomb inspector.

During the war, her husband Howard served as a machinist in the South Pacific Theater. He received his soldier’s training at Camp Ellis, near Ipava, IL.

Members of the Lincoln Woman’s Club were grateful to learn about DuPuy’s work in a different time and place, as well as snippets of life during the war.

“We thank them both for their service to our country,” said Terri McDowell, LWC president.

In a special coincidence, LWC had already planned a journey in July for members to visit the Easley Pioneer Museum in Ipava which houses the Camp Ellis memorabilia, tour an adjacent one-room school, and explore Camp Ellis remnants on the back roads of Fulton County. Their trip will enhance our understanding of Camp Ellis, which had a census of up to 200,000 active-duty military and civilian workers and housed 5,000 German Prisoners of War during its heyday.

Lincoln Woman’s Club welcomes new members. For more information contact membership chairman, Ellen Dobihal, by email at: edobihal@gmail.com.

#Lincoln Womans Club
