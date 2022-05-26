ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln Woman’s Club recognized by state organization

By From news reports
The Courier
The Courier
 2 days ago
One of the oldest institutions in Lincoln is the GFWC Lincoln Woman’s Club. Celebrating their 125th year of service in 2021, the club was recently recognized by the Illinois Federation of Women’s Clubs for outstanding service to the community in the 2021-2022 club year.

LWC received recognition as one of the Top Ten clubs in the state in the following service committees: Arts & Culture, Civic Engagement, Education & Libraries, Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness, Environment, Fundraising, Leadership, Legislation and Public Policy and the Women’s History and Resource Center WHRC.

In addition, compared to other clubs in the same size category in Illinois, first place awards were received for Leadership, Legislation, WHRC, Communication and Domestic & Sexual Violence Awareness.

Awards for “Most Creative” projects were awarded for activities in ESO and Domestic & Sexual Violence Awareness. Of special note, the club was recognized nationally for increasing the club membership by 12% in 2021. This increase was the largest for any Illinois club and ranked 7th in the nation.

The GFWC Lincoln Woman’s Club is affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month September through May at 230 N. McLean St. New members are always welcome. Contact the membership chairman at edobihal@gmail.com for more information.

