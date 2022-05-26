All Proceeds From Texas Forever Line Supporting Victims of Uvalde Shooting

At least 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday (May 24), the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Tuesday (May 24) night via NBC News.

Yesterday, Bobby Bones made an emotional statement about the shooting that hit home for many people. The Bobby Bones Show always does their best to show up whenever and however possible with tragedies. One of those ways is through The Shop Forward . The ' Texas Forever ' line as well as the ' Love > Hate ' line currently have all proceeds going to help the victims, and victims' families of the shooting. There are also a few new pieces that show love to teachers going towards the effort.

To purchase one of the merchandise, click here .