Hamtramck, MI

MSP: Man says he was followed by black SUV, shot at in Hamtramck

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) -- An investigation is underway in Hamtramck, where a Detroit man claims he was followed and shot at on the freeway.

Michigan State Police troopers arrived at Henry Ford Hospital early Thursday morning where there was a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Troopers were told by the 30-year-old man that he was being followed by someone in a black Durango in the area of Brush Street around 12:30 a.m.

Reportedly, the SUV passed the man after he pulled over at a gas station, but when he got on northbound I-375, he says the Durango was back.

The man claims he was shot while exiting at Caniff.

Shortly thereafter, the man told MSP that his car broke down. That's when he flagged someone down to take him to the hospital where he's now in stable condition.

MSP closed down the freeway to investigate the man's claims, but they said they didn't find any evidence of a shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to give State Police a call at 734-287-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up (1-800-773-2587). As always, those who contact Crime Stoppers will remain 100% and will not be required to speak to police or to testify in court.

To submit an anonymous tip online, visit this link .

