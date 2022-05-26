Two Dallas women accused of murdering a Seattle woman captured in Cambodia

Two Dallas women charged in the murder of a Seattle woman have been jailed again in Dallas.

Reports say Lisa Dykes and Nina Marano were captured in Cambodia early this year after they had cut off their ankle monitors in December and fled the country.

They were returned to Texas and booked into the Dallas County jail Wednesday on charges of "insufficient bond." The court is not being specific, but often that charge means that the property put up as surety is not worth enough to cover the total bond.

Marano and Dykes are again locked up again. They are facing murder charges in the death of Marisela Botello-Valadez, a Seattle woman who was killed in 2020 while visiting Dallas.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram