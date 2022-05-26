BTS to meet Biden at White House next week

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – K-pop phenomenon BTS will meet President Joe Biden next week to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the White House said Thursday.

The Grammy-nominated group will head to the White House on Tuesday “to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years.”

BTS and Biden will also discuss “the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world,” the White House said.

Additional details about the group's visit to Washington are expected in the coming days.