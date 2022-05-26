Lakewood Ranch rides Dodge into softball State Final 4

LAKEWOOD RANCH — At the Lakewood Ranch High softball banquet earlier this month, it was noted pitcher Ella Dodge had tied the school record for wins in a season with 22.

But there was one caveat.

“And counting,” Mustangs coach T.J. Goelz said. “We said that over and over and kept reminding her … and counting.”

The next night, Dodge claimed the school record all to herself with a shutout of Newsome in the regional final.

Still, there was unfinished business.

Lakewood Ranch will play in its fourth straight State Final 4 at 12:30 p.m. Friday against Western at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont. If they win that game, the Mustangs will play for their second straight state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against the winner of the Lake Brantley-Park Vista game.

But first things first.

The Wildcats out of Davie emerged out of Quadrant 4 by allowing just two runs in three games.

The Mustangs will counter with Dodge, who has a 1.01 earned run average in 27 appearances with 207 strikeouts in 138⅔ innings.

Not bad for a sophomore who missed all of her freshman season while recovering from a stress fracture in her back.

Now the stress lies with opposing hitters.

“She sits out a whole year, and in her first year of varsity ball she sets the record for the school, 23-2,” Goelz said. “Really impressive.”

Since transferring from Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School, which did not field a softball team this season, the right-handed Dodge learned how to work the corners of the plate while developing a better spin rate. She quickly discovered what it is like to pitch in big, pressure-packed games.

“A lot of fun,” she said on heading to the State Final 4. We were there last year and I’m excited to do it again. We have so much chemistry right now. We are supporting each other so much. We’re having so much fun. We’re playing well, but we’re having fun while doing it so it allows us to play looser.”

While it will be Dodge’s first trip to the Final 4, it is the fourth straight for the Mustangs, who progressively have improved on the big stage.

In 2018, Lakewood Ranch was blanked by Oakleaf, 1-0, in the state semifinals. The following year, it reached the championship game before being shut out by Winter Springs, 3-0.

The 2020 season, one where the Mustangs won their first eight games and were ranked first nationally by some polls, was canceled because of COVID.

Last year, they broke through with the first state title in program history in impressive fashion, winning both games by the 10-run mercy rule, including a 14-4 victory over Park Vista, capped by an eight-run uprising in the sixth inning.

“I’m just so proud of this program,” Goelz said. The only two blemishes this season were back-to-back setbacks to Lake Brantley 11-0 on March 23 on the road and 5-3 on March 24 at home.

Since then, Lakewood Ranch has won 19 straight — 12 by shutout — and three others by allowing two runs or fewer.

And Dodge is a big reason.

“I’m just confident in my team in how we’re going about everything right now,” she said. “I’m really confident going into the Final 4.”

For Dodge, it’s 23 wins … and counting.

