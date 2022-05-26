Ernest Udeh Jr. watched Kansas basketball win NCAA title. Soon, he'll be a part of effort to repeat

LAWRENCE — Watching Kansas basketball make its run and capture a national championship, Ernest Udeh Jr. couldn’t help but be excited about the coaching staff he’d soon be able to play for.

Udeh, who’ll be a freshman this upcoming season for the Jayhawks, took that away more than anything. Speaking earlier this week, Udeh remarked that a team can’t win a title without a coaching staff like that. He believes he’ll be in good hands, when he arrives in Lawrence ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and considering he’s set to report to campus in early June that date is drawing closer and closer.

Just like this past October, when Udeh committed to Kansas, Udeh has confidence in what he’s capable of. Udeh is also quick to point out that he’ll always put team goals ahead of personal ones, that if the Jayhawks are winning and he’s doing what he needs to then everything will take care of itself. And according to Ben Witherspoon, who coached Udeh at Dr. Phillips High School in Florida, Udeh often talks about how excited he is to be coming to Kansas and be a part of the highly anticipated effort to repeat as national champions.

“I’m expecting him to be one of the better bigs in the Big 12 when he walks in,” Witherspoon said this week. “It’s going to take some work from now through when the season starts, but it’s just definitely attainable for him to be a starter and to be one of the better bigs in the conference without question. But he’ll still be a freshman. Freshmen do freshman things at times, but the impact he’ll have with what he can do defensively and guard different positions, the way he protects the rim, the way he rebounds, his effort and his motor, the way he finishes and is a lob threat.”

Witherspoon continued: “I think coach (Bill) Self is going to help him tremendously, because of the way that Kansas plays offense, where the bigs are always involved, and is going to help him become better at sealing and all those things. So, I’m expecting him to be one of the better bigs in the league this year by the end of the year.”

Udeh working on improving offensive skills, getting stronger

Witherspoon said Udeh, a 247Sports Composite four-star center ranked 29th in the nation in the 2022 class, has been focusing on his offense as he’s trained ahead of joining Kansas. That means becoming a better player out of the low post, someone who can finish in the paint and a talent that can face up and hit mid-range jumpers out of the post. That means staying in the gym, and the two of them training one-on-one.

Witherspoon said Udeh has been going to a strength and conditioning coach in Orlando, too. That’s been a part of Udeh’s efforts as well. And it’s all with the goal in mind of the jump Udeh makes to the college level not be as significant as a step up as it would be otherwise.

There will, of course, be a period of time when Udeh gets used to the system Self runs, the terminology the Jayhawks are using and more. Udeh and Witherspoon both anticipate that. But there’s a reason why Witherspoon isn’t worried about Udeh adjusting to the strength and size of the guys he’ll be going up against, and that’s because Witherspoon sees Udeh — listed by Kansas at 6-foot-10 and 230 pounds — as the one who creates the size and strength problems for others.

“I’ve connected with his coaches at Kansas and made sure he’s working on the right things,” said Witherspoon, who added Udeh gains confidence from lifting in a way that’s unlike many prospects Witherspoon has been around. “And his strength and conditioning coach has also spoke with (director for sports performance) coach Ramsey (Nijem) at Kansas as well, so they’re on the same page also. So, obviously there’ll still be somewhat of an adjustment. But, he’ll be ready.”

Trio of McDonald’s All-Americans could be 'something special,' Udeh says

Udeh said the biggest thing he wanted to do coming into his senior season in high school, was to develop his confidence offensively. He felt that had always showcased itself in his defense, but he aspired to display it offensively, too. And he thinks he excelled in doing so, as he brought what he’d been doing in training to games.

Witherspoon described the progress Udeh made there as allowing his team to feel comfortable using him as a threat in the low post. Witherspoon said they’d put Udeh in isolation situations, and let him go try and score. According to Witherspoon, Udeh is no longer as reliant on offensive rebounds and put-backs when it comes to scoring.

How much that’s all reflected in Udeh’s play as a freshman at KU will be determined in time. But it adds to the potential that the Jayhawks’ incoming freshman class, a group that includes other highly-touted prospects in Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Zuby Ejiofor, will play a significant role this upcoming season. Dick and Rice were both McDonald’s All-Americans just like Udeh.

“It was great,” said Udeh, reflecting on being a McDonald’s All-American alongside Dick and Rice. “The biggest thing for me was just realizing that … my future teammates were there with me. There was three of us. So, just me looking at that — obviously, just because we’re McDonald’s All-Americans, it doesn’t hold any weight at the next level. But just to see that all three of us were able to get that recognition … lets me know that we have something special, really, going on.”

Witherspoon saw Udeh as a leader this past season, as someone who exemplified what their program looks for in terms of effort and unselfishness. Witherspoon sees Udeh as someone whose personality, whose positive energy, will allow him to fit in seamlessly when he reports to Kansas. Witherspoon said Udeh will dance and rap, and this past season was probably the second-best rapper on their team.

It’s something that’ll matter, regardless of what Udeh’s role ends up being with the Jayhawks this upcoming season. Witherspoon sees selfish behavior as capable of creating issues within a locker room. And Witherspoon doesn’t foresee Udeh doing anything like that.

“I’ve been in the gym, counting down the days until I can get up to Lawrence,” Udeh said. “… Senior season was over, took maybe, like, I don’t know, two days off? And then went right back in the gym. I’m making sure my body is health, of course, eating the right things. But, overall, I’ve just been in the gym working out.”

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.