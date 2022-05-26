ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 shot while on their way to a prom party in Fairmount

By Kyw Staff
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InIBA_0fr1uExz00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Four people were gunned down on their way to a prom party Wednesday night in Fairmount.

Police say two 19-year-olds — a man and a woman — were walking with the woman’s 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man when someone rode up on a mountain bike and started shooting.

Police believe the 19-year-old man was the intended target. He is in critical condition. The other three are stable.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said this should have been a happy occasion.

“They were celebrating. A female and young male that were about to go to a prom, they were having a party, and we believe that those three innocent victims were walking to that prom party when they were struck by stray gunfire,” he said.

Police have not made any arrests, and they don’t have a good description of the shooter. He was wearing all dark clothing with a white mask.

He was seen on surveillance video riding his bike away from the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighter Injured During House Fire In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia firefighter was injured Saturday afternoon at the scene of a fire in Nicetown. It happened at a home near North 15th Street and West Hunting Park Avenue. Eyewitness News has been told the firefighter is in stable condition. No one else was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Search for Assault Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police Detectives are searching for the suspected wanted in a recent aggravated assault incident. Authorities state that on May 17, 2022, at approximately 8:30 PM, an unknown male was captured on surveillance video climbing a barbed wire fence around a facility located at 2610 S. Columbus Boulevard. The suspect is seen entering the building and walking around with a knife in his hand. The suspect encountered an employee and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect cut the employee with the knife. The suspect then fled and was last seen climbing the fence onto Weccacoe Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Prom#Fairmount#Police#Violent Crime#Kyw Newsradio
abc27 News

Police: Video captures man shooting 4 walking to prom party

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say four people were shot Wednesday night as they walked to a prom party in the Mantua neighborhood. WPVI-TV reports that just after 7 p.m. surveillance video captured a gunman who was reportedly on a bike when he fired the gunshots. The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox29.com

Police: Man killed after being shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man died in West Philadelphia Saturday morning. A 30-year-old man was fatally shot multiple time through his body, according to police. Police say the homicide happened on the 800 block of 50th street around 6:19 a.m. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pottstown House Explosion Leaves 5 People Killed, 2 Others Injured: Officials

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Five people were killed and two others suffered injuries after a house explosion in Pottstown on Thursday night. The number of people dead grew from four people to five people on Friday.  Officials say one of the victims is in critical but stable condition, and one is in surgery at this time. The specifics of their injuries are unknown at this time.  Officials say more details about the victims will be released as their families are notified.  Pottstown officials say they believe all people have been accounted for after saying two people might have been missing on Thursday.  Fire officials...
POTTSTOWN, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy