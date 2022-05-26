4 shot while on their way to a prom party in Fairmount

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Four people were gunned down on their way to a prom party Wednesday night in Fairmount.

Police say two 19-year-olds — a man and a woman — were walking with the woman’s 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man when someone rode up on a mountain bike and started shooting.

Police believe the 19-year-old man was the intended target. He is in critical condition. The other three are stable.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said this should have been a happy occasion.

“They were celebrating. A female and young male that were about to go to a prom, they were having a party, and we believe that those three innocent victims were walking to that prom party when they were struck by stray gunfire,” he said.

Police have not made any arrests, and they don’t have a good description of the shooter. He was wearing all dark clothing with a white mask.

He was seen on surveillance video riding his bike away from the scene.