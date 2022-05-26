ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

With 10-game stretch ahead, a look at Miami Marlins’ plans for their pitching rotation

By Jordan McPherson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nibSE_0fr1u0h400

With the Miami Marlins attempting to come back in their eventual 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday and starter Cody Poteet only going three innings, manager Don Matttingly sent Elieser Hernandez to the mound for the fifth inning.

Hernandez, who has exclusively been pitching as a starter the past three seasons, threw a perfect inning, getting Yandy Diaz to fly out to left field and Ji-Man Choi and Randy Arozarena to strike out swinging. He needed just 13 pitches to retire the side.

“He did a nice job,” Mattingly said.

But with the Marlins already down a starting pitcher with Jesus Luzardo on the injured list with a left forearm strain, what impact — if any — does Hernandez pitching Wednesday have on the Marlins’ starting rotation for the immediate future?

“Doesn’t do anything to it moving forward,” Mattingly said.

The reasoning behind that: Hernandez’s last outing before Wednesday came on Saturday. With the Marlins having off days on either side of their two-game set with the Rays, the Marlins had flexibility with their starting pitching plans for their upcoming series against the Atlanta Braves that starts Friday at Truist Park.

Trevor Rogers, who last pitched Friday, is pitching the series opener. Sandy Alcantara, who last pitched Sunday, is starting Saturday.

Hernandez was slotted for Sunday’s finale against the Braves, meaning he would have gone eight days between live action.

So Mattingly had no problem using Hernandez for a short stint on Wednesday.

“It’s almost like his bullpen,” Mattingly said. “He gets to see hitters and not have to sit eight days and not go out there. ... He’s right in the rotation where he fits.”

But the Marlins are getting to the point where they have to make a decision on what to do with Luzardo’s spot in the rotation. Their series with Atlanta begins a stretch of 10 consecutive days without an off day. That means two full turns of the rotation, with Tuesday marking the first of the two days they will need a fifth starting pitcher with Pablo Lopez projected to start on Monday.

“We’ve been talking about it,” Mattingly said of the team’s plan for the final rotation spot.

Luzardo did not travel with the team to begin the road trip, remaining in Miami to continue his rehab process. As of Tuesday, he was not throwing.

Poteet has made two starts since Luzardo’s injury after beginning the season as the Marlins’ long reliever out of the bullpen. He threw 4 2/3 shutout innings on May 17 against the Washington Nationals and gave up five runs in his three-inning start Wednesday, with all five runs coming in the first inning before he retired eight of the final 10 batters he faced Poteet also threw two innings of relief on Saturday, meaning he pitched on three days of rest each of his last two outings.

Poteet has a 2.42 ERA over 26 innings, with five of the seven earned runs he has allowed coming in the first inning Wednesday.

“We like what Cody’s doing, period,” Mattingly said. “We’ve used him in a variety of roles. He’s been really good in all of them. It’s something that we’re talking about. What do we do with him? What’s the best thing for our team as a whole? Where do you fit him? Do you try to fit him in [the rotation] or is he more valuable out of the bullpen?”

Poteet, meanwhile, isn’t focused on what role the Marlins give him. Whether he starts or comes out of the bullpen, whether he throws one inning or multiple when he goes on the mound is irrelevant to him.

“I’m just trying to pitch whatever they want to have me pitching, whatever situation,” Poteet said. “That’s kind of above my pay grade. Just try and go out there and put up zeros whenever my name is called.”

Another potential option for the rotation in the minor-league ranks — if not in the immediate then down the road — is Edward Cabrera. The Marlins’ fourth-ranked prospect and No. 49 overall prospect in baseball has made four starts in Triple A Jacksonville after his season was delayed due to right biceps muscle fatigue. He struck out 11 while giving up two runs over six innings on Friday and is scheduled to pitch for the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday.

Outside of Cabrera, the rest of the Marlins’ top starting pitching prospects who are or may be big-league ready — Max Meyer, Sixto Sanchez, Braxton Garrett and Jordan Holloway — are all hurt.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Jon Berti (COVID-19) leading off in Miami's Friday linejup

Miami Marlins utility-man Jon Berti (COVID-10) is starting in Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Berti will return after Miami's veteran was activated off the COVID-19 injured list and Erik Gonzalez was benched. In a matchup against right-hander Ian Anderson, our models project Berti to score 11.6 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
State
Washington State
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Braxton Garrett
FOX Sports

Mets host the Phillies on 3-game home win streak

LINE: Mets -126, Phillies +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Philadelphia Phillies. New York has a 14-8 record in home games and a 30-17 record overall. Mets hitters are batting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Washington Nationals#The Miami Marlins#The Tampa Bay Rays
Yardbarker

The upgrade at shortstop the Yankees need

Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa has value, mainly as someone who can play in the lineup at 2B/3B/SS. As a defender he’s average at SS, posting a -2 OAA, 5.0 UZR/150, and 0 DRS. At 3B he’s an all-worldly defender and he provides good defensive value at 2B as well. His bat leaves a lot to be desired, with a mere 82 wRC+, and while he steals bases well, he isn’t an elite baserunner. The Yankees can definitely get better at SS, and add to their lineup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

LINE: Braves -220, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Atlanta has a 22-25 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. The Braves have gone 15-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Marlins keep hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitches

Ronald Acuna Jr. has some sort of bizarre enmity with the Miami Marlins, and it manifested itself again Saturday. Acuna has an extensive history of being hit by pitches against the Marlins on a confusingly frequent basis. On Saturday, Acuna was hit by a Sandy Alcantara pitch, marking the seventh time the Marlins have hit Acuna in 274 plate appearances. No other NL East foe has hit Acuna more than three times.
MIAMI, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
5K+
Followers
931
Post
913K+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy