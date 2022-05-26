ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

By Sun-Times Media Wire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - Nine people were wounded, one fatally, in shootings across Chicago Wednesday. A man was killed and another seriously hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in South Austin on the West Side. About 2:30 p.m., the two men were in the 5400 block of West Madison Street when...

1 killed, 10 wounded in citywide shootings Friday

About 5 a.m., a man was in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when someone opened fire after two groups got into an "altercation," Chicago police said. The 25-year-old was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspects fled in a red vehicle, possibly an Impala, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

1 dead, 5 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least one person is dead and five others are wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Saturday. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people. The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain to his shoulder, police said. The victim self-transported to the University of Illinois...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

3 wounded, 1 critically in shooting in South Austin

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 10:15 p.m., a man 34 was sitting in a parked car with a woman, 31, standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several offenders approached and fired shots. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.During the shooting, another man, 32, was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire and suffered one gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The offenders fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
WGN News

2 men killed in West Englewood after shooting each other

CHICAGO — Two men died Saturday afternoon in West Englewood after shooting each other, according to police. Police said a 29-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were near the sidewalk just before 5:05 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when they both revealed firearms and fired shots, striking each other. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago crime: 3 wounded, 1 critically, in West Side shooting

CHICAGO - Three people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting on Chicago's West Side. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of North Lockwood. At about 10:15 p.m., a 34-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle, and a 31-year-old woman was standing near his driver side window. Several...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Weekend Shootings: At Least 9 Shot, 3 Fatally, in Memorial Day Weekend Gun Violence

Chicago police say nine people have been shot, three fatally, in shootings across the city during the Memorial Day weekend. In the first deadly shooting, a man was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the 6000 block of South Artesian in the city's Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said. The victim was struck to the head by gunfire at approximately 1:31 p.m. and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he later died.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Killed in Ashburn Hit-and-Run, Chicago Police Say

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Friday night, according to police. The 34-year-old woman was crossing a street in the 2900 block of West Columbus at approximately 8:28 p.m. when she was struck by a black SUV that was driving westbound on the roadway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in Homan Square shooting

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood. Two groups of people were arguing around 5:06 a.m. when someone started shooting in the 3500 block of West Polk Street, police said. A 25-year-old man was struck several times by the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Male, unknown age, dies after being shot in head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) – A male of unknown age is shot and killed in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Saturday afternoon.Police said a male was struck in the head by gunfire in the 6000 block of South Artesian Avenue, around 1:31 p.m.,The victim was transported to Christ Hospital and initially reported in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - A 34-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night. The incident occurred in the 2900 block of West Columbus. At about 8:28 p.m., the victim was crossing the street when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound, police said.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man charged with 2018 double shooting in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in a 2018 shooting that killed a man and wounded a woman in the Englewood neighborhood. The 20-year-old, who is not being identified because he was a minor at the time, was accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Kenjuan Scott and seriously wounding a woman who were riding in a car on Oct. 28, 2018 in the 5500 block of South LaSalle Street, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Missing UIC Student Daniel Sotelo Found Dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly a month, the search for Daniel Sotelo has ended. The missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student has been found dead, according to a post by a family member on Facebook. Family did not reveal a cause of death, but the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed Sotelo's body was found one mile offshore of Wilmette in Lake Michigan on May 22. The 26-year-old was days away from graduating from UIC with a master's degree. He disappeared on April 30 after being dropped off at a CTA station in the South Loop. His girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, went missing that same day. Her body was found floating in Lake Michigan near Bryn Mawr on May 2. Investigators have still not determined her cause of death. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman identified in deadly hit-and-run in Ashburn neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street in the Ashburn neighborhood Friday evening. The victim, later identified as Martha Velazquez by the Medical Examiner's Office, was crossing the street, on the 2900 block of West Columbus around 8:28 p.m., when she was struck by a black SUV that was heading westbound. The striking vehicle did not stop after the incident and fled the scene. The incident did not occur in the crosswalk, police said. The victim suffered trauma to the body and was transported to Christ Hospital where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Burglar broke into 5 Lincoln Park homes on Tuesday, police say

A burglar broke into at least five apartments in a small part of Lincoln Park on Tuesday, according to an alert from Chicago police. The prowler forced his way through rear doors or windows during the morning and afternoon and took valuables from the homes. He left each scene on foot, the alert from Area Three detectives said.
CHICAGO, IL

