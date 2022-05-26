9 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Three people are wounded following a shooting in the South Austin neighborhood Friday night.Police said around 10:15 p.m., a man 34 was sitting in a parked car with a woman, 31, standing near his driver's side window, on the 900 block of North Lockwood, when several offenders approached and fired shots. The man suffered two gunshot wounds to the neck and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the elbow and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.During the shooting, another man, 32, was driving down the street and was also struck by gunfire and suffered one gunshot wound to the lower back. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The offenders fled the scene on foot. No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.

