ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bourbonnais, IL

Local students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Olivet Nazarene University

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
Daily Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w1sUS_0fr1tb2N00

BOURBONNAIS — To qualify for inclusion on the Dean's List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.

Local students include:

Sydni Gaskill, Havana

Dorrien Mapes, Havana

Emma Hayes, Canton

Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet's 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, Olivet offers online graduate and continuing studies programs with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. From Oxford to Tokyo, hundreds of Olivet students also experience the global classroom each year through study abroad opportunities, internships and worldwide mission trips.

Comments / 1

Related
illinoisstate.edu

Parking for University faculty, staff, students during Bloomington Gold

Beginning Wednesday, June 8, 2022, preparations will begin for the Bloomington Gold car show that will run on campus June 10-11. . “This major event will impact parking in the west campus lots near Redbird Arena and Horton Fieldhouse, and north campus lots near the Bone Student Center,” said Associate Director of Parking and Transportation Adam Loscar.  “Several lots in these areas will be reserved exclusively for Bloomington Gold events, others will be posted as public parking for the events.” Loscar noted affected parking areas will be posted with the temporary changes. 
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

School officials: Possible threat at middle school in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield School District 186 received a message about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School on Friday. According to officials, just before 2 p.m., the district received a message from a community member who overheard anonymous sources talking about a possible threat to Jefferson Middle School at the end of the […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Y101

Quincy Illinois is Shrinking according to new Census Data

A bunch of new census data has been updated and released, and according to the latest numbers between July 2020 and July 2021, Quincy, Illinois took a hit in population. Still, Quincy faired better than a lot of other places in Illinois. An article posted on kpvi.com outlines the new...
QUINCY, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/28/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since May 20th, 2022, a week ago Friday. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases. According to the CDC, 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to still observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Education
City
Bourbonnais, IL
Bourbonnais, IL
Education
CBS Chicago

Complaints mount against Chicago's last Black bank: 'It's like the Flintstones'

CHICAGO (CBS/ProPublica) – It's a small bank situated on a tree-lined street on Chicago's South Side. GN Bank stands alone in Illinois as the last Black-owned bank in the state. It stands out for other reasons too. Customers are complaining about problems they're having with the bank. Some even fear losing their homes because of the bank's Stone-Age record-keeping system. Further, the bank is under a federal consent order that noted several deficiencies that need fixing fast.HOW GN BANK CAME TO BEGN Bank used to be called Illinois Service Federal Savings and Loan (ISF). It opened in 1934, offering mortgages, homeownership...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazarene#College#Dean S List#Christian#Liberal Arts University#The Doctor Of Education#Oxford
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Projected Illini lineup with Matthew Mayer

Illinois basketball had a big-time player join the program from the transfer portal on Friday night. From various media sources, it was announced that Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer had picked the Illini as his landing spot. This was a huge commitment for Illinois and one that shifts things in a big way when it comes to the roster.
ILLINOIS STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Look To The Sky For One Of Illinois’ 1st Air Shows Of The Summer

If you and your family love air shows, then one of your first chances of the summer is coming up soon. I remember as a kid going to a bunch of different air shows through the years. My favorite is definitely the Chicago Air Show. It's huge with thousands of fans watching from the Lake Michigan shoreline. There's just something special about watching those jets cruise around the city.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Place
Tokyo, JP
WSPY NEWS

Coal City Village Board Meeting Recap

The Coal City Village Board had their meeting this past Wednesday evening. Village Administrator Matt Fritz talks about a special ribbon cutting they had at an improved house in Coal City just 90 minutes to the start of the board meeting. Also during the meeting the topic came up about...
COAL CITY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
visitlakecounty.org

Lake County Guide to Summer Festivals 2022

The summer festival season in Lake County always brings the heat, bad pun withstanding. There is always an experience for the family right around the corner. No doubt that 2019 was “Lit AF,” 2020 had to be put on pause and 2021 brushed off the dust. Many festivals are ready to make the 2022 season a rip-roaring good time.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

There's a plan to transform Peoria's riverfront taking shape

Peoria's Riverfront Master Plan is getting some big updates. It's the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic the long-term vision for Peoria's "front porch" has underwent a refresh. The city hired consulting firm Terra Engineering to draw up a master plan for the area in 2017. Public...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Royal Donut in Danville will be under new ownership

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The opening of local favorite Royal Donut is coming later this summer, and it will be under new ownership. Officials said the new ownership group are siblings from Sidell that grew up enjoying treats from Royal Donut their grandfather would bring them. Ben George, Hannah Landis, Sam George and Holly George […]
DANVILLE, IL
Daily Ledger

Daily Ledger

597
Followers
581
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, IL from Canton Daily Ledger.

 http://cantondailyledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy